Homelessness statistics, April to September 2024

An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland

An update on Homelessness Statistics covering 1 April to 30 September 2024 has been released today.

Over that period:

There were 20,823 applications for homelessness assistance. This is an increase of 1% (295) compared with the same six-month period in 2023.

There were 17,424 households assessed as homeless or threatened with homelessness: an increase of 4% (636) on the same six-month period in 2023.

There were 32,272 open cases at 30 September 2024. This is slightly lower than 32,377 at 30 June 2024 although 6% higher than the 29,856 at 30 September 2023.

There were 16,634 households and 10,360 children in temporary accommodation at 30 September 2024. These are the highest in the time series since 2002 and increases of 6% and 5%, respectively, compared to 15,620 households and 9,855 children at 30 September 2023.

There were 1,785 households reporting a household member experiencing rough sleeping in the three months prior to application, and 1,198 the night before. These are increases of 25% and 32%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2023.

There was a 4% increase in the number of adults (to 19,894) and a 1% decrease (to 8,063) in the number of children associated with homeless households compared to 2023.

There were 7,545 instances of households not being offered temporary accommodation. This is a notable increase from 2,000 in 2023. The vast majority of these (6,320) were in Glasgow.

A total of 20,345 cases closed between April and September 2024, an increase of 5% compared to 19,428 in 2023.

The proportion of households who secured settled accommodation having been assessed as unintentionally homeless, and where the outcome was known, was 82%, the same as 2023.

Background

The full statistical publication is available on our website.

The Homelessness in Scotland: Update to 30 September 2024 publication provides an indication of trends for key aspects of homelessness including applications, assessments, use of temporary accommodation and outcomes in the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 September 2024.

Official statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff – more information on the standards of official statistics in Scotland is available.