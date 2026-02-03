Homelessness statistics, April to September 2025

An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland

An update on Homelessness Statistics covering 1 April to 30 September 2025 has been released today.

Over that period:

There were 20,643 applications for homelessness assistance. This is a decrease of 2% (468) compared with the same six-month period in 2024.

There were 17,291 households assessed as homeless or threatened with homelessness; also a decrease of 2% (379) compared to 2024.

There were 33,006 open cases at 30 September 2025. This is a 4% (1,124) increase compared to 30 September 2024 and the highest in the time series since 2003.

There were 18,092 households and 10,480 children in temporary accommodation at 30 September 2025. These are also the highest in the time series since 2002 and increases of 9% and 1%, respectively, compared to 30 September 2024.

There were 2,092 households reporting a household member experiencing rough sleeping in the three months prior to application, and 1,487 the night before. These are increases of 16% and 24%, respectively, compared to 2024.

Applications from those with refugee / leave to remain status accounted for 16% of all applications. Applications from these households increased by 51% between 2024 and 2025, while they decreased for all other eligibility categories.

There was a 4% decrease in the number of adults (to 19,469) and a 14% decrease (to 7,304) in the number of children associated with homeless households in the period April to September 2025 compared to 2024.

There were 10,710 instances of households not being offered temporary accommodation. This is an increase from 7,565 in 2024.

There were 3,635 breaches of the unsuitable accommodation order. This is a 12% decrease compared to 4,150 in 2024.

A total of 19,280 cases closed between April and September 2025, a decrease of 6% compared to 20,604 in 2024.

The proportion of households who secured settled accommodation having been assessed as unintentionally homeless, and where the outcome was known, was 83%, the same as 2024.

Background

The full statistical publication is available on our website.

The Homelessness in Scotland: Update to 30 September 2025 publication provides an indication of trends for key aspects of homelessness including applications, assessments, use of temporary accommodation and outcomes in the period from 1 January 2023 to 30 September 2025.

