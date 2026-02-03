Scottish Government
|Printable version
Homelessness statistics, April to September 2025
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland
An update on Homelessness Statistics covering 1 April to 30 September 2025 has been released today.
Over that period:
- There were 20,643 applications for homelessness assistance. This is a decrease of 2% (468) compared with the same six-month period in 2024.
- There were 17,291 households assessed as homeless or threatened with homelessness; also a decrease of 2% (379) compared to 2024.
- There were 33,006 open cases at 30 September 2025. This is a 4% (1,124) increase compared to 30 September 2024 and the highest in the time series since 2003.
- There were 18,092 households and 10,480 children in temporary accommodation at 30 September 2025. These are also the highest in the time series since 2002 and increases of 9% and 1%, respectively, compared to 30 September 2024.
- There were 2,092 households reporting a household member experiencing rough sleeping in the three months prior to application, and 1,487 the night before. These are increases of 16% and 24%, respectively, compared to 2024.
- Applications from those with refugee / leave to remain status accounted for 16% of all applications. Applications from these households increased by 51% between 2024 and 2025, while they decreased for all other eligibility categories.
- There was a 4% decrease in the number of adults (to 19,469) and a 14% decrease (to 7,304) in the number of children associated with homeless households in the period April to September 2025 compared to 2024.
- There were 10,710 instances of households not being offered temporary accommodation. This is an increase from 7,565 in 2024.
- There were 3,635 breaches of the unsuitable accommodation order. This is a 12% decrease compared to 4,150 in 2024.
- A total of 19,280 cases closed between April and September 2025, a decrease of 6% compared to 20,604 in 2024.
- The proportion of households who secured settled accommodation having been assessed as unintentionally homeless, and where the outcome was known, was 83%, the same as 2024.
Background
The full statistical publication is available on our website.
The Homelessness in Scotland: Update to 30 September 2025 publication provides an indication of trends for key aspects of homelessness including applications, assessments, use of temporary accommodation and outcomes in the period from 1 January 2023 to 30 September 2025.
Official statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff – more information on the standards of official statistics in Scotland is available.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/homelessness-statistics-april-to-september-2025/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Social Security Assistance in Scotland Up-rating for Inflation in 2026-2703/02/2026 12:05:00
A report on the impact of inflation on devolved social security assistance as required under section 86A of the Social Security (Scotland) Act 2018.
Additional investment for neurodevelopmental support02/02/2026 12:05:00
Increased funding to support children and families.
Further investment in social work education02/02/2026 10:20:00
New support for workforce to improve learning opportunities.
Support towards funeral costs02/02/2026 09:20:00
Financial help available for funerals during winter.
Expanding Scotland’s trade markets30/01/2026 17:20:00
More than £23 million in orders from Japan Expo.
Further protections for women and girls30/01/2026 15:05:00
Consultation responses support new hate crime regulations.
Investment cooperation deal agreed with UAE30/01/2026 14:30:00
Scottish businesses to access new partnerships and trade opportunities.
Landmark Nature Restoration Bill passed30/01/2026 13:05:00
Legal targets to halt biodiversity loss and restore nature.