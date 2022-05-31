Homeless Link

Homelessness Workforce Survey 2022 launched
We have just launched a new annual survey on workforce challenges in the homelessness sector.
Through this survey we are hoping to identify the sector’s challenges and successes in recruiting and retaining high-quality staff and individual workers’ abilities to progress and develop throughout their careers.
We will use this survey to better understand the workforce needs of the sector and inform our upcoming projects addressing workforce challenges including accreditation for homelessness workers and promoting career paths in homelessness through our job board.
This survey is for everyone working in the homelessness sector, both frontline workers and managers upwards and open is to members and non-members.
The survey will be live until Monday 20 June, and we will first share the results at our upcoming Working Well conference.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/homelessness-workforce-survey-2022-launched/
