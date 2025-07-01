Homeowners could save hundreds on energy bills from solar drive

Homeowners could save around £500 from the government’s drive for solar power on rooftops.

Families and businesses could benefit from cheaper bills and greater energy security through plans to drastically increase the deployment of rooftop solar across the country.

The government yesterday (Monday 30 June) launched a pathway for the UK to rapidly accelerate the roll out of solar, helping drive down bills, supporting tens of thousands of jobs and powering economic growth with clean energy.

Families could save around £500 a year on their energy bills by installing rooftop solar panels as part of the government’s rooftop revolution – making working people better off through the Plan for Change.

The Solar Roadmap sets out the steps needed for the government and industry to deliver 45-47 GW of solar by 2030 – which will support up to 35,000 jobs and use less than half a percent of total UK land.

This includes:

increasing solar deployment on new build homes through the Future Homes Standard to save households money on bills

launching a call for evidence to understand how to harness the untapped potential of solar in car parks across England, Wales and Northern Ireland

plans to launch a safety review to unlock portable plug-in solar panels, making it easier and cheaper for people living in rented accommodation and apartments to install solar on their balconies and rooftops

stronger engagement with industry and trade bodies to identify skills gaps in the solar sector to support more people into well-paid clean energy jobs

Research suggests 88% of the British public are in favour of solar energy. Since July, the government has taken action to deploy the technology at scale, approving nearly 3 GW of nationally significant solar - more than the last 14 years combined. This is the equivalent of powering more than 500,000 homes with clean, homegrown power.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks yesterday said:

Families have been paying the price for the fossil fuel rollercoaster for years. Our Plan for Change means delivering more homegrown energy that we control to boost the UK’s energy security and save money on your bills. Through solar, we are rolling out the quickest to build and one of the cheapest forms of energy for families to start saving hundreds on their energy bills, all whilst helping tackle the climate crisis.

The roadmap outlines practical actions for industry and government to overcome the challenges to delivering this ambition within the next five years and boost the UK’s energy security. This includes providing a new blueprint for industry to overcome barriers in planning, electricity networks, supply chain and innovation and workforce and skills challenges.

There are already over 1.5 million homes in the UK with rooftop solar panels installed. According to MCS, the body responsible for certifying renewable energy installers, 15,496 solar installations took place in January 2025 on existing homes, a 16.5% increase on the previous year.

To help households with the finances of installing rooftop solar, the government is working with the Green Finance Institute, the finance sector, consumer bodies and the solar sector itself to provide financial solutions for households and businesses.

The government has also made rooftop solar more accessible, having recently announced all new build homes will have solar panels by default to help bring down bills for families, through the Future Homes Standard. This will also see new homes benefit from low-carbon heating, such as heat pumps and high levels for energy efficiency.



This means recipients of new build homes will save money on their energy bills through government support, tackling the cost of living crisis for aspirational young families and new house buyers.

Rooftop solar not only adds value through lowering bills but it can also increase the financial value of the property. The government wants homeowners to cash in on this and is working with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors to ensure that the value of solar homes is assessed properly.

Renters and those living in apartments could also be set to experience the benefits of solar as the government sets out the steps required to make ‘plug-in’ solar available in the UK. Plug-in solar works in the same way as rooftop solar panels, except it is portable and is connected directly into plug sockets – ideal for apartments with balconies.

Plug-in solar is currently unavailable in the UK due to longstanding regulations. But in Germany, around 435,000 balconies had plug-in solar installed in 2024 alone, saving residents in apartments money on their electricity bills.

Last month, Great British Energy announced an initial £200 million investment in rooftop solar for hundreds of schools and hospitals, with savings around £200,000 a month for some hospitals.

Solar Energy UK Chief Executive and Co-Chair of the Solar Taskforce, Chris Hewett yesterday said:

Today marks the dawn of a transformative era for how the UK powers itself. The Solar Roadmap highlights dozens of practical measures needed to expand solar generation, boost the supply of cheaper and more secure power, foster new industries, create skilled jobs, boost biodiversity and slash our greenhouse gas emissions. The sector is already growing fast, with around 700 small-scale rooftop installations being completed each day, but needs to grow faster.

Garry Felgate, Chief Executive of The MCS Foundation yesterday said:

The UK is experiencing a solar boom, with record numbers of subsidy-free solar panels being installed on rooftops across the country. We welcome the Solar Roadmap which sets out the many ways in which we can maximise British potential for clean, cheap electricity. Following on from the announcement that the vast majority of new homes will be required to have solar panels under the Future Homes Standard, the Solar Roadmap clearly demonstrates this government’s commitment to home-grown renewable power.

Matthew Boulton, Director of Solar, Storage and Private Wire at EDF Renewables UK, and member of the Solar Taskforce yesterday said:

EDF Renewables UK is proud to have contributed to the UK government’s Solar Taskforce and welcomes the publication of the Roadmap. We are at a pivotal moment for the solar sector, and we fully support the clear, coordinated action set out in the Roadmap that will help unlock the UK’s full solar potential. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with government and industry to turn this vision into reality.

Alexandra Desouza, EMEA General Counsel, Lightsource bp and member of the Solar Taskforce yesterday said:

The publication of the solar roadmap comes at a big moment for the UK energy sector — and especially for solar. Solar is key to the UK’s future energy mix and has a critical role to play in delivering secure, low-cost power. The deployment of more solar and battery storage helps keep energy costs competitive for UK businesses, boosting economic growth and making companies more resilient. As per the solar roadmap’s aims and ambitions, the focus is to shift to delivery for Clean Power 2030. This is a real opportunity for the UK to align behind a shared goal — bringing communities together, supporting farmers, and accelerating the transition to renewable and domestic generation.

Kamal Rajput, Tata Steel UK’s Strategic Business Development Lead, and Co-Chair of the Solar Energy UK, UK Supply Chain Steering Group yesterday said:

We very much welcome the publication of the Solar Roadmap, highlighting the vital role that UK manufacturers such as Tata Steel will play in helping government achieve its clean energy targets. With our product innovations such as the recently launched Catnic SolarSeam roofing system, and our MagiZinc products used extensively in utility scale racking systems, Tata Steel is well-placed to play a significant role in the growing solar energy sector.

Case studies

Case study 1

Phil lives in North Leeds with his wife and son. They installed 14 solar panels and battery storage on their detached 3 bed property in November 2022.

The installation cost approximately £20,000 in total - £8,000 for solar panels, £8,000 for the battery and the rest contributed towards and Electric Vehicle Charging port.

Phil says:

I wanted solar because we had an electric car and the prospect of charging it from the sun was quite attractive. Over the last 90 days, our electric bill was minus £18.60 - in other words, we’ve cooked, cleaned, tumble-dried, showered, watched copious amounts of TV, ran the car for 2,000 miles and we are owed £18.60! With retirement looming, we wanted to invest in the house to make it as cheap to run as possible. Our monthly direct debit is less than half what it was before the install.

Case study 2

Tim is a retired teacher living south of King’s Lynn. He had 12 solar panels and a battery storage unit installed on his 3-bed property in March 2024.

His home is a new-build property with an EPC rating B+ that also includes an air source heat pump that is powered entirely through clean power supplied by the solar panels. He’s also installed an Electric Vehicle Charging point on his drive.

Since installing the rooftop solar panels, Tim’s electricity bill has gone from £1,200 a year to £150 a year – saving of over £1,000 a year.

Tim says:

I’ve been delighted with the results so far. Before I put the panels up, I used 3 MWh of electricity. Over the past 12 months the solar panels alone have generated over double that amount – meaning I am technically my own electricity supplier selling back to the grid! The panels will pay for themselves in 12 years but will last for more like 25 years whilst adding value to my house, should I decide to sell it. I used the lump sum from my pension to pay for the panels. I see it as an investment for the future - an investment in the planet, but also my own financial security as my bills are now so low. It is great to be part of the green energy revolution! In a world of global warming and climate change, at least the house is now self-sufficient in power. The advantages of solar are so great that my father, aged 90, has also had them installed recently on his house near Nottingham.

Case study 3

Stourton Park and Ride in Leeds is the UK’s first fully solar-powered park and ride, featuring a 1.2 MW system of solar panels, battery storage, and 26 Electric Vehicle charging points.

The Solar PV system is estimated to generate 852,000 kWh a year and offset 471 tonnes of carbon in its first year – the equivalent of removing over 200 cars from the road.

