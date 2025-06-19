Homes England acquires Ripon Barracks from the Ministry of Defence to pave way for 1,300 new homes

Planning permission has been granted by North Yorkshire council for the new homes as part of a phased development plan.

Homes England and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) recently confirmed that land at Ripon Barracks, a military site scheduled for closure, will be developed into 1,300 new homes following a sale between the two public sector organisations.

The homes will be surrounded by natural green spaces and complemented by a new primary school, community centre and retail area to create a vibrant new community.

In March, the site was named as part of a trailblazer approach to development on public sector land, with a changed cross-government approach to MoD land providing a blueprint for accelerating housebuilding. A ‘tripartite taskforce’ of MoD, the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, and HM Treasury is working to deliver further planning changes

The plans have been made possible by extensive collaboration work between Homes England, MoD, the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) and the Army Basing and Infrastructure Directorate, as part of the new trailblazer approach, with teams in all organisations working cooperatively to unlock the publicly owned site for housing delivery. The sale of Ripon Barracks is part of the MoD’s Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) portfolio, which includes investing in key military infrastructure and releasing sites that are no longer needed by the MoD.

The development will be delivered in phases, with initial work beginning at the vacant Deverell Barracks site to provide the first 150 new homes. The remaining areas – Claro Barracks, Laver Banks, and the former Engineering Park – will be developed following the scheduled departure of the Royal Engineers to the nearby Marne Barracks in Catterick.

Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary for Housing Angela Rayner, recently said:

Unlocking underused public land like Ripon Barracks is exactly the kind of practical action people want to see, and a crucial part of tackling the housing crisis we face. By working with Homes England as a key delivery partner, we’re making a real difference for people in North Yorkshire by creating vibrant communities and driving economic growth. This marks another step forward in our mission to build 1.5 million homes in our Plan for Change.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP recently said:

We are delivering on our promise to create a new, trailblazer approach to the use of public land and unlock homeownership for working families in North Yorkshire and beyond. We are working together to speed up planning permissions and housebuilding plans. This is a truly cross-government effort to remove blockers, deliver homes and boost growth in support of our Plan for Change. Alongside this, we are investing more than £7 billion this Parliament on improving accommodation for military personnel and their families, providing them the standard of living they truly deserve.

Homes England will act as the master developer for Ripon Barracks and will coordinate delivery of the essential infrastructure needed before construction can begin. This includes the planning of site-wide drainage, supporting road networks, and other key enabling works.

Homes England and the MoD will work together to honour the site’s military past through appreciative design, landscaping, and interpretive elements within the new community. Core design principles will preserve and integrate notable historical features of the site, such as the linear parade ground layout and the original footpath network.

Eamonn Boylan, Chief Executive of Homes England, recently said:

This milestone achievement is the result of government bodies uniting to drive forward this government’s mission of building 1.5 million homes this parliament. By combining MoD’s land assets with Homes England’s planning and development expertise, we’ve unlocked a site with a historic past which we’re determined will shape the development’s future.

Deputy Head of Major Disposals for DIO, Robert Smith, recently said:

This is an important milestone in bringing forward Ripon Barracks for redevelopment and is testament to the strong collaboration between all partners involved. Ripon Barracks has a rich history and this is an excellent example of how sites that are no longer needed by the military can be unlocked to bring real benefits to the local community.

Notes to Editors:

Under current DEO Army plans, 21 Engineer Regiment will move from Claro Barracks into Marne Barracks in Catterick where they will co-locate with 32 Engineer Regiment and 5th Regiment Royal Artillery in a mixture of refurbished and modern purpose-built buildings. As well as delivering new and refurbished accommodation for over 40,000 military personnel and their families, the Defence Estate Optimisation Portfolio will also deliver new and refurbished technical, training and office space for over 64,000 MOD personnel. DEO is on target to release enough surplus MOD land for over 32,000 new homes to be built across the country, as well as a range of community enhancing construction projects including schools, offices, shops, parks and open green spaces. Defence Estate Optimisation is the single biggest estates change programme within Defence, bringing together an ambitious portfolio of interdependent programmes, construction activity, unit and personnel moves, and land release. www.gov.uk/guidance/defence-estate-optimisation-deo-portfolio The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) was formed in 2011 as the Ministry of Defence’s estates arm, supporting the armed forces to enable military capability by planning, building, maintaining, and servicing infrastructure. https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/defence-infrastructure-organisation

About Homes England

We are the government’s housing and regeneration Agency, and we’re here to drive the creation of more affordable, quality homes and thriving places so that everyone has a place to live and grow.

We make this happen by working in partnership with thousands of organisations of all sizes, using our powers, expertise, land, capital and influence to bring investment to communities and get more quality homes built.

Learn more about us: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/homes-england/about

Press Office Contact Details

Email: media@homesengland.gov.uk

Phone: 0207 874 8262