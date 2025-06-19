Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Homes England acquires Ripon Barracks from the Ministry of Defence to pave way for 1,300 new homes
Planning permission has been granted by North Yorkshire council for the new homes as part of a phased development plan.
Homes England and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) recently confirmed that land at Ripon Barracks, a military site scheduled for closure, will be developed into 1,300 new homes following a sale between the two public sector organisations.
The homes will be surrounded by natural green spaces and complemented by a new primary school, community centre and retail area to create a vibrant new community.
In March, the site was named as part of a trailblazer approach to development on public sector land, with a changed cross-government approach to MoD land providing a blueprint for accelerating housebuilding. A ‘tripartite taskforce’ of MoD, the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, and HM Treasury is working to deliver further planning changes
The plans have been made possible by extensive collaboration work between Homes England, MoD, the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) and the Army Basing and Infrastructure Directorate, as part of the new trailblazer approach, with teams in all organisations working cooperatively to unlock the publicly owned site for housing delivery. The sale of Ripon Barracks is part of the MoD’s Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) portfolio, which includes investing in key military infrastructure and releasing sites that are no longer needed by the MoD.
The development will be delivered in phases, with initial work beginning at the vacant Deverell Barracks site to provide the first 150 new homes. The remaining areas – Claro Barracks, Laver Banks, and the former Engineering Park – will be developed following the scheduled departure of the Royal Engineers to the nearby Marne Barracks in Catterick.
Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary for Housing Angela Rayner, recently said:
Unlocking underused public land like Ripon Barracks is exactly the kind of practical action people want to see, and a crucial part of tackling the housing crisis we face.
By working with Homes England as a key delivery partner, we’re making a real difference for people in North Yorkshire by creating vibrant communities and driving economic growth. This marks another step forward in our mission to build 1.5 million homes in our Plan for Change.
Defence Secretary, John Healey MP recently said:
We are delivering on our promise to create a new, trailblazer approach to the use of public land and unlock homeownership for working families in North Yorkshire and beyond. We are working together to speed up planning permissions and housebuilding plans. This is a truly cross-government effort to remove blockers, deliver homes and boost growth in support of our Plan for Change.
Alongside this, we are investing more than £7 billion this Parliament on improving accommodation for military personnel and their families, providing them the standard of living they truly deserve.
Homes England will act as the master developer for Ripon Barracks and will coordinate delivery of the essential infrastructure needed before construction can begin. This includes the planning of site-wide drainage, supporting road networks, and other key enabling works.
Homes England and the MoD will work together to honour the site’s military past through appreciative design, landscaping, and interpretive elements within the new community. Core design principles will preserve and integrate notable historical features of the site, such as the linear parade ground layout and the original footpath network.
Eamonn Boylan, Chief Executive of Homes England, recently said:
This milestone achievement is the result of government bodies uniting to drive forward this government’s mission of building 1.5 million homes this parliament. By combining MoD’s land assets with Homes England’s planning and development expertise, we’ve unlocked a site with a historic past which we’re determined will shape the development’s future.
Deputy Head of Major Disposals for DIO, Robert Smith, recently said:
This is an important milestone in bringing forward Ripon Barracks for redevelopment and is testament to the strong collaboration between all partners involved. Ripon Barracks has a rich history and this is an excellent example of how sites that are no longer needed by the military can be unlocked to bring real benefits to the local community.
Notes to Editors:
- Under current DEO Army plans, 21 Engineer Regiment will move from Claro Barracks into Marne Barracks in Catterick where they will co-locate with 32 Engineer Regiment and 5th Regiment Royal Artillery in a mixture of refurbished and modern purpose-built buildings.
- As well as delivering new and refurbished accommodation for over 40,000 military personnel and their families, the Defence Estate Optimisation Portfolio will also deliver new and refurbished technical, training and office space for over 64,000 MOD personnel.
- DEO is on target to release enough surplus MOD land for over 32,000 new homes to be built across the country, as well as a range of community enhancing construction projects including schools, offices, shops, parks and open green spaces.
- Defence Estate Optimisation is the single biggest estates change programme within Defence, bringing together an ambitious portfolio of interdependent programmes, construction activity, unit and personnel moves, and land release. www.gov.uk/guidance/defence-estate-optimisation-deo-portfolio
- The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) was formed in 2011 as the Ministry of Defence’s estates arm, supporting the armed forces to enable military capability by planning, building, maintaining, and servicing infrastructure. https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/defence-infrastructure-organisation
About Homes England
We are the government’s housing and regeneration Agency, and we’re here to drive the creation of more affordable, quality homes and thriving places so that everyone has a place to live and grow.
We make this happen by working in partnership with thousands of organisations of all sizes, using our powers, expertise, land, capital and influence to bring investment to communities and get more quality homes built.
Learn more about us: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/homes-england/about
Press Office Contact Details
Email: media@homesengland.gov.uk
Phone: 0207 874 8262
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/homes-england-acquires-ripon-barracks-from-the-ministry-of-defence-to-pave-way-for-1300-new-homes
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
UK Armed Forces recognise Poland’s Second World War contribution at ceremony in Warsaw18/06/2025 16:05:00
UK Defence Minister Lord Coaker, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz pay tribute to the extraordinary courage displayed by Polish paratroopers during one of the most famous allied operations of the Second World War.
Boost to UK defence and trade as Carrier Strike Group arrives in the Indo-Pacific18/06/2025 10:15:00
Port visits to Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, and Republic of Korea will boost UK trade and defence cooperation
Employers recognised for their defence support with 2025 ERS Silver Awards16/06/2025 15:15:15
The Ministry of Defence is pleased to announce that 307 organisations have been awarded the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Award for 2025.
Successful trial paves the way for improved reconnaissance on Army operations13/06/2025 13:10:00
Recent trial saw a single operator controlling three uncrewed vehicles, which detected and classified threats.
New artillery factory opens in Sheffield creating 200 skilled jobs13/06/2025 10:10:00
British exports and sovereign manufacturing were boosted yesterday with the opening of a new state-of-the-art artillery factory in Sheffield, creating 200 skilled British jobs.
Lost World War One Soldier Found in France12/06/2025 11:05:00
Relatives of a World War 1 Derbyshire soldier gathered in France today to witness his burial with full military honours alongside his comrades - more than a century after he was killed in action.
Focus on industry and innovation during Defence Secretary and NATO Secretary General’s Sheffield factory visit10/06/2025 15:15:15
Government delivering on Strategic Defence Review to turbocharge UK defence industry and drive ‘NATO-first’ approach.
Underwater robot could improve pipeline and cable security10/06/2025 13:10:00
Dstl has trialled an underwater robot which can prevent adversaries from sabotaging undersea cables and pipelines by disarming or removing threats.
First meeting of defence industry body to forge new partnership and industry mobilisation09/06/2025 16:15:00
Defence Secretary John Healey co-chairs the first Defence Industrial Joint Council meeting today, bringing together defence firms, trade unions and investors to forge a new partnership aimed at improving warfighting readiness, driving innovation and boosting British jobs.