‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme launches

UK individuals, charities, community groups and businesses can now record their interest in supporting Ukrainians fleeing the war through the government’s new Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, yesterday (14 March 2022) launched a webpage for sponsors to record their interest, ahead of Phase One of the scheme opening for applications this Friday.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme will allow individuals, charities, community groups and businesses in the UK to bring Ukrainians to safety – including those with no family ties to the UK.

Phase One of the scheme will allow sponsors in the UK to nominate a named Ukrainian or a named Ukrainian family to stay with them in their home or in a separate property.

Record your interest on the Homes for Ukraine webpage

Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove yesterday said:

The courage shown by the Ukrainian people in the face of devastation caused by the invasion of their great country is nothing short of remarkable. The United Kingdom has a long and proud history of helping others in their hour of need and our new Homes for Ukraine scheme offers a lifeline to those who have been forced to flee. I’m asking people across our country who can provide a home for Ukrainians to consider being sponsors.

Local Government Association Chairman, Cllr James Jamieson yesterday said:

The humanitarian crisis caused by the Ukraine invasion is heart-breaking. Councils are ready to help new arrivals from Ukraine settle in the UK and to support communities who wish to offer assistance to those fleeing the devastating conflict. Councils will be central in helping families settle into their communities and access public services, including schools, public health and other support, including access to trauma counselling.

Sanctuary Foundation Director, Dr Krish Kandiah yesterday said:

In 1939 the people of the UK opened their hearts and homes to children fleeing from the Nazis and we look back on that ‘Kinder Transport’ as an act of culture-defining hospitality. With the invasion of Ukraine the largest refugee crisis in Europe since the second world war is unfolding. I welcome with great enthusiasm the UK government’s ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme. Sanctuary Foundation has already had over 7,000 pledges of sponsorship and I stand ready both personally and professionally to be part of this extraordinary welcome of Ukrainian refugees.

Co-Director of Reset Communities and Refugees, Kate Brown yesterday said:

We warmly welcome the introduction of a way in which communities in the UK can open their doors to welcome those who so urgently need help. We have seen that, when communities come together to welcome those seeking sanctuary, they can make a huge impact, transforming the lives of so many whilst offering safety to those who need it.

Individual sponsors will be asked to provide homes or a spare room rent-free for as long as they are able, with a minimum stay of 6 months. In return, they will receive £350 per month.

Those who have a named Ukrainian they wish to sponsor should contact them directly and prepare to fill in a visa application, with the application launching on Friday 18 March.

Charities, faith groups and local community organisations are also helping to facilitate connections between individuals, for potential sponsors who do not have a named contact.

Ukrainians arriving in the UK under this scheme will be granted 3 years leave to remain, with entitlement to work, and access benefits and public services.

Applicants will be vetted and will undergo security checks.

For more information or to record interest visit the Homes for Ukraine webpage. Sponsors will be kept updated on the scheme.

Office address and general enquiries

2 Marsham Street

London

SW1P 4DF

Email correspondence@levellingup.gov.uk

General enquiries: please use this number if you are a member of the public 030 3444 0000

Media enquiries

Email newsdesk@levellingup.gov.uk

Please use this number if you are a journalist wishing to speak to Press Office 0303 444 1209

Social media – DLUHC

Twitter – https://twitter.com/luhc

Flickr – https://www.flickr.com/photos/dluhc/

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/luhcgovuk