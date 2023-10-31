Scottish Government
|Printable version
Homicide in Scotland, 2022-23
A National Statistics Publication for Scotland.
Scotland’s Chief Statistician today published Homicide in Scotland, 2022-23. The publication provides information on crimes of homicide recorded by the police in Scotland in 2022-23. The main findings are:
In 2022-23, 52 victims of homicide were recorded, 2% (or one victim) fewer than the 53 victims recorded in 2021-22. This is the lowest number of recorded homicide victims since comparable records began in 1976.
Over the latest 10 year period from 2013-14 to 2022-23, the number of victims fell by 16% (or 10 victims) from 62 to 52.
Over the latest 20 year period from 2003-04 to 2022-23, the number of homicide victims in Scotland has fallen by over half (52% or 57 victims) from 109 to 52. The biggest reduction in homicide victims over the last 20 years has been amongst young people aged 16-24. In the five years between 2003-04 to 2007-08 there were 126 victims in this age range. This dropped to 24 across the latest five years between 2018-19 to 2022-23.
Of the 52 victims recorded in 2022-23, 75% (39) were male and 25% (13) were female.
In 2022-23, 73 persons were accused of homicide, of which 88% (64) were male and 12% (nine) were female. For all the 52 homicide victims recorded in 2022-23, the associated case was solved.
For each of the last 20 years, the most common method of killing was with a sharp instrument. In 2022-23, a sharp instrument was the main method of killing for 58% (or 30) of homicide victims.
For the latest year of 2022-23, the majority (54%) of male victims were killed by an acquaintance (21 of 39 male victims).
In the latest year of 2022-23, eight victims were killed by a partner or ex-partner. Six female victims (46% of all female homicide victims) and two male victims (5% of all male victims).
Whilst most recorded incidents of homicide in these statistics have one victim and one accused, some incidents can have multiple victims and (or) accused. There were 51 homicide incidents recorded in 2022-23, 2% (or 1 incident) fewer than the 52 recorded in 2021-22.
Background
The full statistical publication can be accessed at: https://www.gov.scot/publications/homicide-scotland-2022-23/
- The term “sharp instrument” includes knives, broken bottles, swords, sharpened screwdrivers and any other pointed or edged weapons.
- Further information on Crime and Justice statistics within Scotland can be accessed at: https://www.gov.scot/collections/crime-and-justice-statistics/
- National statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff – more information on the standards of National statistics in Scotland can be accessed at: https://www.gov.scot/publications/about-our-statistics/
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/homicide-in-scotland-2022-23/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Techscaler network extended31/10/2023 13:05:00
Scotland's national Techscaler network is being expanded to support more of the country's most promising young technology companies.
Home Secretary urged to provide sanctuary for Gaza refugees31/10/2023 10:05:00
Scotland is ready to welcome those fleeing conflict.
Lifesaving overdose-reversal scheme30/10/2023 15:05:00
Access to potentially life-saving naloxone kits, which reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, is being expanded to community pharmacies across Scotland.
Call for funding to support newly recognised refugees30/10/2023 12:05:00
Minister says councils must have UK Government support.
First Minister calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza27/10/2023 16:30:00
Letter to UK political leaders to support a humanitarian corridor.
Support for young people affected by drugs27/10/2023 13:05:00
A service which provides support for young people affected by substance use in their family is being expanded to six new areas of Scotland.
Saving Scotland’s nature is a top priority27/10/2023 09:25:00
Over £30 million invested in restoration projects.
How much do people in Scotland value characteristics of marine and coastal areas26/10/2023 12:05:00
This report summarises the results of a choice experiment survey that was designed to capture the preferences of Scottish people towards the management of marine and coastal areas in Scotland.