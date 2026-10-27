An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

Scotland’s Chief Statistician today published Homicide in Scotland, 2025-26. The publication provides information on crimes of homicide recorded by the police in Scotland in 2025-26. The main findings are:

In 2025-26, 56 victims of homicide were recorded, 19% (or nine victims) more than the 47 victims recorded in 2024-25. This is the fourth lowest number of recorded homicide victims since comparable records began in 1976.

Over the latest 10 year period from 2016-17 to 2025-26, the number of victims fell by 14% (nine victims) from 65 to 56.

Over the latest 20 year period from 2006-07 to 2025-26, the number of homicide victims in Scotland fell by 54% (or 65 victims) from 121 to 56.

The greatest reduction in homicide victims over the last 20 years has been amongst young people aged 16-24. In the five years between 2006-07 to 2010-11 there were 113 victims in this age range. This dropped to 28 across the latest five years between 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Of the 56 victims recorded in 2025-26, 73% (41) were male and 27% (15) were female.

In 2025-26, 81 persons were accused of homicide, of which 93% (75) were male and 7% (six) were female. For all the 56 homicide victims recorded in 2025-26, the associated case was solved.

For each of the last 20 years, the most common method of killing was with a sharp instrument. In 2025-26, a sharp instrument was the main method of killing for 52% (or 29) of homicide victims.

For the latest year of 2025-26, the majority (66%) of male victims were killed by an acquaintance (27 of 41 male victims). The majority of female victims were killed by a partner or ex-partner (67%, or 10 of 15 female victims).

Whilst most recorded incidents of homicide in these statistics have one victim and one accused, some incidents can have multiple victims and/or accused. In 2025-26, there were no incidents with more than one victim.

Background