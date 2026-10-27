Scottish Government
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Homicide in Scotland, 2025-26
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
Scotland’s Chief Statistician today published Homicide in Scotland, 2025-26. The publication provides information on crimes of homicide recorded by the police in Scotland in 2025-26. The main findings are:
In 2025-26, 56 victims of homicide were recorded, 19% (or nine victims) more than the 47 victims recorded in 2024-25. This is the fourth lowest number of recorded homicide victims since comparable records began in 1976.
Over the latest 10 year period from 2016-17 to 2025-26, the number of victims fell by 14% (nine victims) from 65 to 56.
Over the latest 20 year period from 2006-07 to 2025-26, the number of homicide victims in Scotland fell by 54% (or 65 victims) from 121 to 56.
The greatest reduction in homicide victims over the last 20 years has been amongst young people aged 16-24. In the five years between 2006-07 to 2010-11 there were 113 victims in this age range. This dropped to 28 across the latest five years between 2021-22 to 2025-26.
Of the 56 victims recorded in 2025-26, 73% (41) were male and 27% (15) were female.
In 2025-26, 81 persons were accused of homicide, of which 93% (75) were male and 7% (six) were female. For all the 56 homicide victims recorded in 2025-26, the associated case was solved.
For each of the last 20 years, the most common method of killing was with a sharp instrument. In 2025-26, a sharp instrument was the main method of killing for 52% (or 29) of homicide victims.
For the latest year of 2025-26, the majority (66%) of male victims were killed by an acquaintance (27 of 41 male victims). The majority of female victims were killed by a partner or ex-partner (67%, or 10 of 15 female victims).
Whilst most recorded incidents of homicide in these statistics have one victim and one accused, some incidents can have multiple victims and/or accused. In 2025-26, there were no incidents with more than one victim.
Background
- Homicide in Scotland 2025-26
- The term “sharp instrument” includes knives, broken bottles, swords, sharpened screwdrivers and any other pointed or edged weapons.
- Further information on Crime and Justice statistics
- Accredited Official Statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff – more information on the standards of accredited official statistics
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/homicide-in-scotland-2025-26/
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