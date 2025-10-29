Homicides at lowest level in half century

‘Scotland remains a safe place to live’ – Constance

Homicide numbers in Scotland have fallen to their lowest level since comparable records began in 1976, according to official figures.

Cases recorded by Police Scotland fell to 45 homicides in 2024-25, down 12 on the previous year. For all of the 45 homicide victims recorded in 2024-25, the associated case was solved.

The greatest reduction in homicide victims over the last 20 years has been among young people aged 16-24 – falling from 110 victims between 2005-06 and 2009-10 to 31 between 2020-21 and 2024-25.

The publication by Scotland’s Chief Statistician provides information on crimes of homicide recorded by the police in Scotland in 2024-25.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance yesterday said:

“My thoughts are with every family who have lost a loved one, however the fact that the number of homicides has fallen significantly over the last decade, now to a record low in 2024-25, is clearly a positive and welcome trend. “While the number of young lives lost to homicide has also reduced significantly over recent years, behind every statistic is the grief of loved ones and a tragedy that demands continued and determined action. “I am grateful to Police Scotland for their work that saw 100% of cases solved last year – a fact which, along with the decline in homicides, is further evidence that Scotland remains a safe place to live and justice is being served. “The Scottish Government has invested more than £6 million since 2023 to support implementation of the Violence Prevention Framework for Scotland. This funding provides a range of activities to prevent violence and reduce its harm, much of which is supporting young people away from violence. “To help prevent the future abuse and death of women and girls, we now have the statutory framework in place to create what will be Scotland’s first national multi-agency domestic homicide and suicide review model, with reviews expected to start from next spring.”

Background

Homicide in Scotland 2024-25

The Scottish Government’s Victim Centred Approach Fund provides £32 million to 23 organisations between 2025-2027, including £12 million for specialist advocacy support for survivors of gender-based violence.

We have also announced a £2.4 million uplift to the Delivering Equally Safe Fund for 2025-26. This brings total investment to £21.6 million, which will support 115 projects from 107 organisations undertaking vital work to prevent violence against women and girls and support survivors.