WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Homophobia, biphobia and transphobia still alive and well in UK workplaces – TUC report
LGBT+ workers are lowering their expectations of working life to cope with ongoing discrimination and harassment, according to a new report published today (Thursday) by the TUC.
- It’s time to build on progress on workplace rights by creating more inclusive workplace cultures, says TUC
The report is based on in-depth interviews with a diverse range of LGBT+ people and union reps, working in jobs across the economy.
Common themes and experiences that emerged are:
- LGBT+ people have low expectations – Most respondents pointed to improvements over time, but LGBT+ workers still have low expectations for how they will be treated at work. Workers described feeling “lucky” if they have inclusive managers and colleagues, and “grateful” when basic equality standards are met. Everyone could easily recall recent instances of workplace homophobia, biphobia and transphobia, including many which would constitute gross misconduct.
- Transphobia may be increasing – Most workplaces are still not experienced as trans inclusive. Workers expressed concerns that anti-trans views in the media are filtering down into anti-LGBT+ behaviours in workplaces. Recruitment discrimination is a particular concern.
- Inclusive culture is important – While inclusive policies are important and essential, they are seen as not enough – employers should also foster an inclusive workplace culture.
- LGBT+ networks and unions should work in tandem – LGBT+ workplace networks are on the rise and are seen as valuable supportive spaces. But unions are seen as more important in providing protections – and have rights to represent workers that are not dependent on management goodwill. It is important that unions and LGBT+ workplace networks work closely together to create workplace change.
The report makes recommendations to both employers and government.
The TUC is calling on the government to:
- Consult with unions on a strategy to make sure workplaces are safe for all LGBT+ people and introduce legislation that would protect workers from harassment by customers and clients.
- Reform the gender recognition act, giving trans and non-binary people the right to self-determination, and maintain protections for trans and non-binary people in the equality act.
- Act to stamp out the insecure work that disproportionately hits LGBT+ workers, by banning zero-hours contracts, raising the national minimum wage to £15 per hour as soon as possible, and acting on fire and rehire and bogus self-employment.
And calling on employers to:
- Regularly review workplace policies and how they are experienced on the ground by LGBT+ workers and customers/service users.
- Take action to make sure that workplace policies translate into an inclusive culture. Provide training and information about LGBT+ issues and identities. Ensure that staff and managers can identify homophobia, biphobia and transphobia when it occurs, and work with unions to design safe reporting systems.
- Review recruitment processes and introduce steps to support LGBT+ staff to thrive, such as training for hiring managers, and providing information to candidates about the employer’s commitment to inclusion.
The report is published as the TUC’s annual LGBT+ conference takes place (29-30 June).
This year’s conference includes sessions on the impact of the cost of living crisis on LGBT+ workers, and solidarity in opposition to the far right. Delegates will also debate motions on trans rights, attacks on LGBT+ people in Russia, and the need for legal protection from conversion therapy – without loopholes.
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“Everyone should feel safe and welcome where they work. But homophobia, biphobia and transphobia are still commonly experienced in the workplace. And LGBT+ workers are concerned that anti-trans views in the media are filtering into workplaces.
“Ministers need to take the lead in setting expectations that every workplace will be safe and inclusive for all LGBT+ workers – starting with changing the law to outlaw harassment by customers and clients.
“Employers should work with unions to make sure that inclusivity policies don’t just live on a page, but are lived-out in workplace culture. Whatever your job, you and your colleagues will always achieve more if everyone feels accepted and welcome for who they are.”
Editors note
- Full report: The full report of the TUC’s qualitative research can be found here: www.tuc.org.uk/sites/default/files/2023-06/Experiences%20of%20LGBT%2B%20Workers%20-%20Report.pdf
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Councils ‘concerned’ by conditions of school buildings – LGA on NAO report29/06/2023 09:25:00
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board Responds to a report by the National Audit Office which found around 700,000 children in England are studying in schools requiring major rebuilding or refurbishment
LGA responds to Age UK survey on digital exclusion28/06/2023 16:35:00
Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the Local Government Association responds to a report by Age UK which found that some local services were not accessible to digitally excluded residents
New research suggests 1 in 2 people in Wales are struggling to keep up with monthly bills28/06/2023 14:25:00
CIPD research reveals satisfaction with pay is low in Wales, with just 42% of workers feeling they are paid appropriately given their responsibilities
CIPD - Addressing skills gaps a top priority for L&D professionals, but they face significant challenges in delivering this, new report shows28/06/2023 13:25:00
The latest Learning at Work survey by the CIPD shows that while addressing skills gaps is the key priority for almost a third (29%) of learning professionals, they face challenges across the board in achieving this.
TUC: “Playing politics with people’s incomes puts all our futures at stake”26/06/2023 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently (24 June 2023) commented on reports that the Prime Minister is expected to block recommendations by public sector pay review bodies
CBI responds to latest Bank of England interest rate decision26/06/2023 12:15:00
CBI recently (22 June 2023) responded to latest Bank of England interest rate decision.
NHS Confederation responds to BMA announcement of five day junior doctors strike23/06/2023 14:30:00
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, responds to news of a further five day walkout by junior doctors
UK Space Agency funding to boost propulsion, imaging and solar technologies23/06/2023 12:15:00
New funding from the UK Space Agency will boost UK-based space technologies, such as harnessing solar power for reusable spacecraft and new propulsion systems.
NHS Confederation - NHS continuing to respond to significant pressure across the system23/06/2023 11:05:00
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to the latest NHS performance statistics in Wales.