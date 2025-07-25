Honorary King’s Counsel nominations: deadline 19 September 2025

The Ministry of Justice is inviting nominations for the award of King’s Counsel Honoris Causa. Please submit nominations via the digital form below, before the deadline of 19 September 2025.

Nomination forms must be completed and returned to MOJ by 23:55 on Friday 19 September 2025. To make a nomination, please complete and submit a nomination form via this link..

KC HONORIS CAUSA – HONORARY KC

This is an honorary award unique to the legal profession. It is a dedicated opportunity, made by royal prerogative, to recognise those in the profession who have made a major contribution to, and impact on, the legal sector and the law of England and Wales outside the courtroom.

The award is not a working rank and is separate to substantive KC appointments administered by King’s Counsel Appointments. Where someone is eligible to apply for substantive KC in their role, we would not normally consider them for an Honorary KC award.

Please note that anyone nominated may be subject to criminal record checks with the ACRO Criminal Records Office.

What is the award for?

A significant, positive impact either on the shape of the law of England and Wales, or on the legal profession. This is for work outside the courtroom.

This criterion can be interpreted broadly, either as:

a major contribution to the development of the law of England and Wales (for example, by dedicated research, influencing case law/ legislation and promoting initiatives),

to how it is advanced (for example, by positively impacting the shape of the profession)

What is most important is that nominations clearly evidence the significant, positive impact an individual’s efforts have had.

It is not a long-service award. Honours may be awarded for a significant impact over a long period of time, but they may equally be awarded for such an impact over a shorter period – it is the scale of impact that is important.

We are keen to recognise diversity within the profession, with awards that reflect the range of different legal careers and different backgrounds that make up the profession. You can see examples of previous successful nominees by viewing their biographies via this link.

Examples of what these different contributions may look like

Influencing legislation

Making an impact on the law by influencing legislation or case law (e.g. through outcome of research, creating awareness or campaigning, pro bono work or other advocacy outside the courtroom).

Social mobility and diversity

Making a considerable impact on the legal profession (e.g. through initiatives that have an impact on social mobility or diversity and increase the competitiveness of the sector).

Innovation

Making an impact through a standout achievement or through innovation (e.g. by breaking through into new territory, such as making an impact through work on Lawtech, innovation in legal education, or on promoting UK legal services overseas).

Academic work

Making an impact through outstanding academic work that makes a positive contribution to the law and/or legal system.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible for the award, the individual must be a qualified lawyer or legal academic.

The nomination must be for achievement outside practice in the courts. In other words, an award would be made for non-advocacy work.

The award is open to foreign qualified professionals. There is no residency requirement.

Examples of those eligible may include (but are not limited to):

Solicitors without higher rights of audience

Legal executives

In-house lawyers, including Counsel

Non-practising lawyers

Legal academics

Holding a fee-paid judicial office in addition to practice would not exclude lawyers who meet the eligibility criteria above.

How are awards made?

The process is administered by the MOJ. Nominations are considered against the criterion by a panel of representatives from the legal profession, civil service, judiciary, and academia, which is chaired by an MOJ official.

The panel of representatives provide the Lord Chancellor with recommendations of appointable nominees. The Lord Chancellor will then consider and decide the final recommendations. The recommendations are then referred to the King, who grants the awards under the royal prerogative.

How is the information about nominees used?

To assess each nominee’s suitability for the award and support the selection process, we use the information provided to carry out:

Cross-Whitehall checks to confirm whether the individual or their work may be known by, or of interest to, another government department

Checks against nominees on the main honours system as per the eligibility criteria

Evaluation by the selection panel of the individual’s legal qualifications and evidence of their contribution and impact on the law of England and Wales

Shortlisted nominees will undergo a criminal record check

For more information on how we use and protect personal data, please refer to our privacy notice.

Nominees from outside the legal profession

Where someone from outside the legal profession has made a significant impact on the law of England and Wales, or how it is advanced, they would not qualify for this award. We would welcome those nominations as part of the main honours system.

Scotland and Northern Ireland

There is a separate Honorary King’s Counsel award in Scotland. There is no exact equivalent in Northern Ireland. However, this does not mean that achievements of a similar nature cannot be recognised. If you would like to nominate someone for an honour whose work is in Northern Ireland, you can contact the Honours Secretariat for Northern Ireland.

Nominees and recipients of national honours

Someone who has been honoured in the official UK honours system within the last two years, or who has been nominated for such an honour this year, would not be eligible to receive an Honorary KC award. Where someone was awarded an honour more than two years ago, the panel will consider the individual’s contribution to and impact on the law since that honour was awarded.

How to make a nomination

Please submit your nomination form using our digital form via this link.

Please note that we will only accept nominations made via the digital form.

If you are unable to use our digital form, or have any other questions, please contact HonoraryKC@justice.gov.uk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the process and timelines?

July: Nominations open

September: Nominations close

November: Panel meet and shortlist nominees

November: ACRO Criminal checks are conducted

December: Lord Chancellor makes final recommendations to the King

January: Successful nominees are announced

March: Ceremony

These dates are provisional and subject to change

2.Who can make a nomination?

Anyone can make a nomination. You do not need to have a legal background or reside in the UK.

3.Do I need to be a practising barrister or solicitor to be nominated?

No. You do not need to be practising, although you do need to be a qualified lawyer or legal academic to be eligible. The award is for achievements outside the courtroom.

4.Can I make more than one nomination?

Yes. You may nominate as many people as you like, but please ensure that you submit separate nomination forms.

5.Is there a limit to the number of nominations for an individual?

No. An individual can be nominated by multiple people.

6.Can I nominate a foreign national?

Yes. There are no nationality or residence requirements for the award.

7.In order to be considered for the award, do I need multiple nominations?

No. The scoring is not based on how many nominations an individual has received.

8.Can I attach letters or statements in support of a nomination?

No. Letters or statements of support will not be accepted. If others wish to endorse the nomination, you can list their name(s) in the relevant section of the form.

9.What happens if I miss the deadline to apply?

Unfortunately, we cannot consider any nomination past the deadline. We encourage you to submit your application when the next round of nominations open.