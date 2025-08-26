‘Honour’-based abuse crackdown in raft of new measures

Government announces crackdown on 'honour'-based abuse.

Victims and survivors of ‘honour’-based abuse will be kept safer and more perpetrators brought to justice in a raft of new measures, as part of the government’s pledge to halve violence against women and girls and the Plan for Change.

New statutory guidance and a legal definition of ‘honour’-based abuse will be brought in to help the police, social workers and others better support victims and make clear that frontline staff must take these crimes seriously. It will also help stop vital information, which could hold perpetrators to account in a criminal trial, from falling through the cracks.

On top of the new guidance, the National Centre for Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) will work with the police to improve how officers assess the risks posed by ‘honour’-based abuse offenders, so they can step in and support victims as soon as possible. This year, that work will focus on identifying challenges alongside what works to identify areas for improvement.

To unearth the full scale of ‘honour’-based abuse, the Home Office will pilot a prevalence study looking at how widespread this crime is, and a community awareness campaign will be launched to encourage victims to come forward.

Teachers, police officers, social workers and healthcare professionals will also receive more training to help them better spot the signs of ‘honour’-based abuse and know how to deal with suspected cases.

These measures have been backed by the charity Karma Nirvana and 22 other specialist ‘honour’-based abuse organisations. The mother of Fawziyah Javed has also welcomed the changes after her daughter’s tragic murder in 2021. Fawziyah was pushed off Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh, Scotland by her husband. At the time of her death, Fawziyah was pregnant and she had planned to leave the marriage.

Recent statistics showed that 2,755 ‘honour’-based abuse related offences were recorded by the police in England and Wales. For too long, these devastating crimes which include ‘honour’-motivated killings, female genital mutilation and forced marriage, have been allowed to happen in the shadows.

Today’s measures are the latest step in the government’s efforts to tackle ‘honour’-based abuse. Earlier this year, the joint Home Office and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Forced Marriage Unit launched a new mission statement and action plan with the aim of improving all operations so the unit can continue to provide the best possible support to victims of forced marriage and the professionals who help them.

This remains a vital part of the government’s efforts to tackle forced marriage, a debilitating and devastating form of ‘honour’-based abuse, so victims can be supported at home and overseas.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said:

All forms of ‘honour’-based abuse are devastating crimes that can shatter lives. There is no ‘honour’ in them. For too long, these offences have often been misunderstood by professionals, resulting in victims not getting the support they deserve. Today we are announcing measures to put an end to this and shining a light on this debilitating abuse. This marks a crucial step in this government’s landmark mission to halve violence against women and girls within a decade and its Plan for Change. Make no mistake – we will use everything at our disposal to make sure perpetrators face justice and victims are protected.

Jess Phillips, Minister for Safeguarding and Violence against Women and Girls, said:

These crimes can cause unimaginable long lasting physical and mental pain for their victims. They have no place in our society and we must do everything we can to put a stop to them. This starts with a clearer definition of the crime and guidance backed in law so that the government, law enforcement and the voluntary sector can work hand in hand to give victims the support they deserve. It is also vital that we understand the true scale and nature of these crimes in England and Wales. This will enable us and our partners to help make sure that more victims are protected and more perpetrators face time behind bars. This is the latest step in our mission to halve violence against women and girls, as part of the Plan for Change.

Yasmin Javed, mother of Fawziyah Javed, said:

As Fawziyah’s mother, I am pleased that the government has listened to our calls for a statutory definition of ‘honour’-based abuse, and that this change has been made in Fawziyah’s memory. I hope that this will help many more people affected by HBA and ensure that the multiple perpetrators of this abuse are properly recognised and addressed.

Natasha Rattu, Executive Director of Karma Nirvana, said:

Today marks a landmark moment in how ‘Honour’-Based Abuse is understood and responded to in this country. For years, Karma Nirvana and survivors have called for a statutory definition, and its introduction is a powerful recognition of their voices. This step will mean victims are no longer overlooked but seen, heard, and supported, while professionals are better equipped to act. Alongside investment in awareness, training, and the national helpline, this change, in Fawziyah’s memory, has the potential to save countless lives and protect future generations.

Payzee Mahmod, survivor and campaigner, said:

I welcome the government’s commitment to introducing a statutory definition of so-called ‘honour’-based abuse, alongside multi-agency statutory guidance. As someone who has lost my sister, Banaz to an ‘honour’ killing and as a survivor of child marriage and “honour” based abuse myself, I know how vital it is that professionals from the police to social workers and teachers have the clarity and tools they need to recognise this abuse and act quickly to protect those at risk. This step represents meaningful progress towards better safeguarding and ensuring that survivors are properly seen, heard, and supported. It is crucial that this commitment is upheld and delivered at the earliest opportunity, so that no one has to suffer in silence or fall through the gaps in our systems. I am proud to have campaigned for this change, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside government, statutory agencies, and partners to ensure that survivors are protected and that we move closer to a future free from abuse.

Assistant Chief Constable Emma James, national policing lead for Honour-Based Abuse, said:

So-called ‘honour’-based abuse is a complex crime which often happens within community or family networks that many victims find it very difficult to speak out against and can face further threats, violence, or isolation if they do. That’s why it’s so important that policing works closely with other agencies to identify abuse and protect victims at the earliest opportunity. We welcome the announcements from the government today that will help policing pay its part in protecting the most vulnerable in our communities.

Victims’ Commissioner, Baroness Newlove, said:

So-called ‘honour’-based abuse is a devastating crime, often leaving victims terrorised, isolated, and controlled by the very family and community that should be protecting them. The introduction of a statutory definition is a welcome and crucial next step in strengthening our collective response to this serious and complex abuse. The accompanying package of measures will ensure this crime is tackled in a joined-up way, helping victims access the support they need to flee and stay safe. This victory has been hard won by campaigners, families and survivors alike. I applaud their tireless dedication and commend the government for taking this critical step.

Jaswant Narwal, Crown Prosecution Service National Lead for ‘honour’-based abuse, said: