Honouring heroes

Fallen police officers among Brave@Heart Award winners.

Two police officers killed in the line of duty have been honoured with posthumous Brave@Heart Awards by the First Minister.

Constable George Taylor was murdered in 1976 after two restricted patients absconded from the State Hospital in Carstairs. Detective Sergeant Ross Hunt was killed in 1983 in South Lanarkshire as he investigated a knife attack.

The officers are among 24 members of the emergency services and the public to receive Brave@Heart Awards this year.

The awards recognise acts of bravery and heroism across Scotland, with nominations made by the emergency services, and winners selected by an independent validation panel. Four of this year’s winners also received the St Andrew’s Award for acts of exceptional bravery.

Brave@Heart award winners include two supermarket workers who tackled a knife-wielding attacker, two schoolboys whose quick thinking saved the day when members of their families suffered medical emergencies, and an off-duty firefighter who entered a burning block of flats and led residents to safety.

First Minister Humza Yousaf, who presented the awards at a ceremony in Edinburgh Castle, said:

“The courage and heroism shown by the award-winners is truly humbling. In every case, they didn’t hesitate to act when it came to helping others.

“I was particularly honoured to present posthumous Brave@Heart Awards to the families of Constable Taylor and Detective Sergeant Hunt.

"These officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect other people and, tragically, they paid with their lives.

“They are true heroes whose bravery and sacrifice has been overlooked for far too long. I also commend the courage and determination of the families and colleagues who have campaigned over the years for the officers’ heroism to be properly recognised.”

Brave@Heart Validation Panel Chair David Garbutt said:

“It has been a privilege and an honour to chair the panel considering the nominations for these awards, recognising the fantastic achievements of people throughout Scotland who have shown courage and selflessness in helping others and keeping our communities safe.”

Background

Brave@Heart and the St Andrew’s Award were introduced in 2010. Brave@Heart is recognition of bravery displayed by emergency service personnel or members of the public that have assisted them. The St Andrew’s Award is for exceptional acts of bravery. The first annual reception was held in June 2010.

A list of Brave@Heart Award recipients and citation summaries is attached.