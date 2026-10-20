Scottish Government
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Honouring the Late Queen’s legacy in Scotland
Public invited to help shape a lasting tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
People are being invited to help shape a permanent memorial in Scotland to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth.
An online engagement portal gives people the opportunity to share ideas on the memorial’s purpose, design, scale and location. A series of community engagement events will also take place this autumn, led by Lord Lieutenants and involving organisations and groups representing the country’s diverse communities.
The portal also invites personal memories and reflections on the Late Queen and her connection to Scotland.
The Scotland Legacy Group is developing proposals for the memorial, supported by £1.4 million in capital funding from the UK Government. Views gathered will help inform options for the memorial including its contribution to Scotland’s cultural, heritage, environmental and community life.
Cabinet Secretary for Education, Culture and Gaelic Màiri McAllan yesterday said:
"Queen Elizabeth held a special place in the hearts of many people across Scotland. Her passing in 2022 prompted an outpouring of affection and respect.
"She had a strong connection to Scotland, and it is right that those across the country who would wish to have the opportunity to help shape how that legacy is remembered for future generations.
"We want to hear a broad range of voices, from community and cultural organisations to schools, young people and those with a particular connection to Queen Elizabeth. This memorial should reflect the memories, values and experiences of the people of Scotland, while creating something lasting that future generations can enjoy, use and take pride in."
Lord Lyon King of Arms and Chair of the Scotland Legacy Group Dr Joseph Morrow yesterday said:
“The online engagement portal is a key part in the work of the Scotland Legacy Group, and I am delighted that we are now at a stage where it is open for the public to give their views.
“Queen Elizabeth held Scotland and Scottish life in great affection, and the portal is an opportunity for everyone to give their thoughts and ideas which will help shape how we create a fitting tribute to the life of our longest reigning monarch.”
Background
The engagement portal is open until Sunday 13 December and can be accessed online here.
The online engagement will run for eight weeks and will be complemented by a series of in-person events taking place throughout the autumn. Led by Lord Lieutenants, youth and education groups and other community representatives, these events will bring together communities and organisations from across Scotland to ensure a wide range of voices help inform proposals for the memorial.
In-person consultation activities will continue until late 2026 involving organisations and individuals from the culture and heritage sector, further and higher education institutions, community groups, schools and young people, and Scotland’s Lord Lieutenants. Engagements will also include organisations of which the Late Queen was Patron.
The engagement programme will support the work of the Scotland Legacy Group, which is tasked to provide recommendations to the First Minister and The King for a permanent memorial that both honours Queen Elizabeth's life of public service and creates a lasting asset for people in Scotland to enjoy and benefit from for generations to come.
Feedback gathered through both the online and in-person engagement programme will be analysed and the findings will inform the Group’s recommendations to Ministers, expected in Spring 2027.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/honouring-the-late-queens-legacy-in-scotland/
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