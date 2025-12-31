Honours for Dstl staff making a big impact on UK defence and security

Dstl experts who played a vital role in military operations and gave expert advice during the Southport murders investigation have been recognised for their work.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

A Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) project manager who played a pivotal role in critical ‘first-of-their-kind’ science and technology solutions for military operations has been recognised in the King’s New Year Honours list.

Aimee Anderson has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by His Majesty King Charles III for helping pioneer innovative and novel technologies at speed.

Aimee said:

“Being acknowledged for my work in this way is a privilege I never imagined receiving. I was genuinely overwhelmed when the letter arrived, and words hardly capture how humbled I felt.

“But this honour isn’t mine alone. It belongs just as much to the incredible team I have had the pleasure of working with over the past 3 years. Their dedication and support made all this possible.”

The honour recognises the successful delivery of a multitude of cutting-edge capabilities into the hands of military staff for real-world operations. Many of these capabilities were first-of-their-kind, setting new benchmarks and paving the way for major Ministry of Defence (MOD) development programmes, that will define the future fighting force.

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Also being recognised for services to defence is senior scientist Jordyn Bond who receives a British Empire Medal (BEM).

Jordan, who is part of our Chemical and Biological Protection Team, said:

“It is both humbling and an honour to receive this recognition for my work in chemical and biological physical protection.

“This award reflects the collective efforts of a brilliant and dedicated team committed to supporting defence and security. I am extremely proud to contribute to research that strengthens the UK Armed Forces and enhances national resilience.”

Vice Chief of the Defence Staff (VCDS) commendations

About 150 Dstl staff members have received Vice Chief of the Defence Staff (VCDS) commendations for their work as well. This includes:

the team that supported the police investigation into the Southport murders in 2024 - Dstl experts gave on-scene advice to Merseyside Police with evidence also brought to our specialist labs at Porton Down for testing

Dstl’s Land Systems team for 15 years sustained contribution to the delivery of ground combat capability with a focus on soldier survivability through specialist science and technology capabilities

a project team who rapidly created an innovative surface to air weapon simulator for use in international air survivability trials

two individual commendations for colleagues who provided science and technology advice to current operations

Dstl Chief Executive Dr Paul Hollinshead said:

“I am immensely proud of our colleagues who have been recognised in the New Year’s Honours and VCDS Awards. These accolades reflect their dedication, expertise, and the vital role they play in ensuring the UK’s defence and security. Their achievements demonstrate the impact of science and technology in protecting our nation.”

Dstl congratulates all recipients and thanks them for their outstanding service. Their work continues to make a significant impact on defence and national security by delivering mission success through science and technology advantage.