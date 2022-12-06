Transport for London
|Printable version
Hop on board TfL buses this Christmas for all your shopping needs
TfL is reminding customers to take advantage of the great value Hopper fare.
- Travel to multiple shopping locations by bus or tram for just £1.65 – as long as journeys are made within one hour
- Festive wrapped buses help spread some Christmas cheer
- Find out the best bus routes and Tube stops to enjoy London's top Christmas light displays
Transport for London (TfL) has got its customers covered when it comes to Christmas shopping.
Thanks to the Mayor's Hopper fare, customers can make unlimited bus and tram journeys within one hour of touching in. This means customers could potentially get the majority of their Christmas shopping done at some of London's best shopping locations for just £1.65, the price of a single journey.
Some of London's most famous shopping destinations can be visited within the hour of all thanks to London's iconic buses. For a single bus fare, shoppers could:
- visit One New Change, the premier retail centre in the heart of the City, then hop on the route 8 to get to the famous Spitalfields Market for one-off vintage items, and board the route 6 to visit independent boutiques at Columbia Road
- hop from Covent Garden, to Oxford Street via the route 98, followed by a ride on the route 94 to get to the Notting Hill boutiques, with the added bonus of antique shops on Portobello Road Market only a short walk away
- jump on board the route 73 from Upper Street, Angel, and head towards Coal Drops Yard, before boarding the route 10 to visit Camden Market for a mix of gifts to suit everyone
Five buses wrapped with a festive twist are now in operation across the capital and will hopefully bring a smile to Londoners and visitors during winter. The eye-catching white buses are covered with snowflakes, stars and TfL's iconic station roundels - almost like gift wrap – with the names replaced with some of the fun activities people can see and do this festive season including London lights and last minute shopping. A further 13 buses have had a roundels panel installed at the back to spread some extra festive cheer. The buses are in service on selected routes around the capital passing through Wood Green, Camberwell, Putney and more, and some even have LED lights, providing an extra twinkle as they take passengers from A-Z.
TfL has also put together a list of the best bus routes to enjoy London's most spectacular Christmas lights displays, and a Christmas lights Tube map. Both are available on the TfL blog by visiting londonblog.tfl.gov.uk/festive-bus-routes/. The free TfL Go app also features seasonal things to do. Throughout December customers can discover festive activities and events all across London when planning a journey by tapping "Where to?" within the app.
Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor for Transport said:
"As we approach the busy festive period Londoners can enjoy the Mayor's Hopper fare which allows passengers to take unlimited bus or tram journeys for just £1.65 within one hour of touching in. Passengers may even find themselves on a specially wrapped festive bus, which are now in operation across the capital as they visit the many amazing places London has to offer this Christmas.
"Buses are London's most affordable and accessible transport option – it's why the Mayor stepped in to save the vast majority of routes proposed to be cut due to the Government's funding conditions. I'd encourage everyone to hop on our bus network which has a central role to play in building a better, greener and fairer city for all Londoners."
Julie Dixon, TfL's Customer Director, said:
"We hope that our eye-catching festive buses bring some extra cheer to Londoners and visitors in the run up to Christmas. The cost-of-living crisis means every penny matters more than ever, so we hope that customers will take advantage of the great value Hopper fare this winter."
The Hopper fare gives passengers unlimited journeys on buses and trams for £1.65 made within one hour of touching in and also applies to discounted rate travel. Passengers must touch in using the same card or device on all journeys to automatically get the Hopper fare.
Notes to Editors
- The festive wrapped buses are in operation on selected buses on routes 6, 14, 22, 52, 74, 98, 139, 188 and 243 from 5 December 2022 to 12 February 2023
- Under 18s in London travel free on buses and trams with the correct Zip Oyster photocard
- The free TfL Go app can be downloaded here: www.tfl.gov.uk/go
- December 2022 marks 10 years of pay as you go with contactless being available on London buses
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2022/december/hop-on-board-tfl-buses-this-christmas-for-all-your-shopping-needs
