Hope Not Hate Charitable Trust addresses concerns following intervention by regulator

The Charity Commission has confirmed Hope Unlimited Charitable Trust, which has charitable objects to promote social cohesion, has addressed concerns raised about its relationship with a non-charitable company.

The charity regulator for England and Wales has concluded its regulatory compliance case into HOPE Unlimited Charitable Trust (Charity Number: 1013880), formerly known as Hope Not Hate Charitable Trust. This comes as the regulator is now satisfied the charity has sufficiently responded to directions for there to be greater transparency for the public about its activities.

The Commission’s regulatory action arose from repeated complaints across several years that it was not clear if the activities of Hope Not Hate Limited, a separate, non-charitable organisation, were connected to and/or endorsed by the charity.

While the Commission has determined the trustees’ actions now make the two organisations more distinct from one another, the regulator is critical of how long it took the charity to take these steps. The regulator has also set out its expectations regarding transparency in any grant-making activity.

Background

In 2024, the Commission provided the trustees with regulatory advice and guidance, setting out a clear expectation that they were to take steps to improve clarity around the charity’s activities and its relationship with the non-charitable organisation with which it shared a name.

After fresh concerns were raised about the actions of Hope Not Hate Limited and its relationship with the charity, the regulator opened its latest case in July 2025 and required that trustees provide an update on the progress made against the expectations set by the Commission the previous year.

Findings and action taken

Following regulatory engagement, the charity made progress with steps to address concerns. It changed its name, recruited three new independent trustees to diversify its board and reviewed its website to remove unclear references to Hope Not Hate Limited, and requested the company updates its website with regards to references to the charity.

The trustees have also appointed a new charity secretary and have assured the regulator of their intention to appoint a paid administrator and a paid grants manager with no existing role at Hope Not Hate Limited – further reducing connections between the management of both entities.

The Commission welcomes these steps and so is now closing its case. However, it is critical that limited action had been taken at the point of opening its most recent case in July 2025, despite concerns relating to this matter being raised previously.

The Commission has also set an expectation that the charity can evidence its grant-making decisions when called upon. It acknowledges that the charity has developed new grant criteria but detail on this is limited. As such, the regulator has advised the charity – and today reminds all grant-making charities – that it must apply its policies fairly and consistently when considering recipients.

Next steps

Going forward, the Commission expects the trustees to manage the relationship between HOPE Unlimited and Hope Not Hate Limited in a way that applies the charity’s policies fairly and consistently, and in line with the regulator’s guidance, including its guidance on charities connected with non-charities.

Joshua Farbridge, Head of Compliance Visits and Inspections at the Charity Commission said:

The Commission will robustly defend a charity’s right to campaign and engage in political activity where that helps it to achieve what it was set up to do. However, charities must not be party political. All trustees have a duty to ensure their work not only follows the law on this, but is clear and transparent to the public so that they can continue to have faith in the charity’s work, and the wider sector. We have been critical of the time it has taken for legitimate concerns to have been addressed by the charity but it has since made positive steps forward. We expect this to be maintained and we will monitor the charity’s continued progress.

