A guide to cyber security opportunities within Europe’s flagship Research and Innovation Programme

Overview

Horizon Europe is the EU’s current, ninth Framework Programme for Research and Innovation. With a total budget of around EUR 95.5 billion, it is the most ambitious R&I programme in the world.

Under Horizon Europe, civil security research is funded through Cluster 3, one of six clusters within Horizon Europe Pillar II: Global Challenges and European Industrial Competitiveness. EU civil security research aims to provide innovations, modern technologies and data to governments, EU and national authorities, businesses and researchers, on topics of strategic importance for Europe’s security.

If you are interested in working alongside international partners to access significant R&I funding and help shape the future of cyber security across Europe? If so, then Horizon Europe Cluster 3 – Civil Security for Society is worth considering.

Cyber Security in Cluster 3

Cluster 3 offers a dedicated fund for advancing cyber security across Europe. A number of exciting new calls for proposals valued at EUR 71.8 million, will be launched in March 2027 seeking applications which will ultimately strengthen Europe's cyber ecosystem by:

Advancing excellence in cyber security research

Tackling emerging cyber threats and digital crime

Boosting innovation in cyber resilience and digital infrastructure protection

Strengthening European and UK partnerships in cyber security

Maximizing the impact of R&I investments in digital security

Following Association in January 2024, the UK is now eligible to apply for Horizon Europe funds both as a partner organisation within a consortium and as a Coordinator (lead organisation).

Who should engage?

Cyber security and technology developers

SMEs developing innovative cyber solutions

Digital, Security and AI organisations

Research organisations and universities

Critical infrastructure operators

Law enforcement and security agencies

2026/2027 work programme

Calls for the 2027 programme open on the 2 March 2027 and the deadline for a submission is 15 September 2027.

Topics covered include:

AI for Cybersecurity

Secure Computing Continuum

Secure PQC Implementations and Post-Quantum Digital Trust

New Primitives for Hybrid Classical-Quantum Networks

You can find out more about the work programmes here and an overview of the European Commission’s overview of the activity here.

Are you interested in finding out more?

Innovate UK runs monthly seminars to help you navigate the Horizon Europe journey: Introduction to Horizon Europe

A dedicated National Contact Point for Cluster 3 is also on hand to offer you support and guidance: ncp-security@iuk.ukri.org