Hospices receive multi-million pound boost to improve facilities

The government has confirmed the release of £25 million for upgrades and refurbishments today for hospices across England,

An additional £75 million will be available from April as part of the largest investment in hospices in a generation.

The funding will modernise facilities, improve IT systems and ensure patients receive the highest quality care.

Families across England will start to see improved end-of-life care as the government brings in major upgrades to hospice services nationwide.

New investments in hospices will make sure people receive compassionate care in comfortable, dignified surroundings during their most vulnerable moments by creating outdoor gardens where memories can be shared and upgrading patient rooms, so they feel more like home.

Every change is focused on supporting families when they need it most.

The improvements will help ensure that during life’s most challenging moments, patients and their loved ones receive the highest quality care in the most appropriate and comfortable settings.

Hospices will begin receiving £25 million for facility upgrades and refurbishments from today as part of the biggest investment into hospices in a generation.

The cash will be distributed immediately for the 2024/25 financial year, with a further £75 million to follow from April. More than 170 hospices across the country will receive funding, including those run by Marie Curie and Sue Ryder, as well as independent hospices like Zoe’s Place in Liverpool.

This cash forms a key part of the government’s Plan for Change, improving care in the community where people need it most.

Minister for Care Stephen Kinnock said:

This is the largest investment in a generation to help transform hospice facilities across England. From upgrading patient rooms to improving gardens and outdoor spaces, this funding will make a real difference to people at the end of their lives. Hospices provide invaluable care and support when people need it most and this funding boost will ensure they are able to continue delivering exceptional care in better, modernised facilities.

The immediate cash injection, allocated through Hospice UK from the department, will enable hospices to purchase essential new medical equipment, undertake building refurbishments, improve technology, upgrade facilities for patients and families and implement energy efficiency measures.

The larger £75 million investment will support more substantial capital projects, including major building works and facility modernisation, throughout the next financial year.

Toby Porter, CEO of Hospice UK, said:

The announcement before Christmas of £100m of additional funding for hospices in England was a significant boost, and today’s news of the allocation of the first £25m of this funding will be a huge relief for our members. Several years of rapidly rising costs have curtailed the extent to which hospices have been able to invest in their infrastructure for the longer term. This additional support will enable them to do so - and relieve the immediate pressures on hospice finances. The hospice sector is ready to support the government’s ambition to shift more care into the community. This couldn’t be more important for people approaching the end of life, when it’s vital to have the right care, in the right place. The greater stability provided by the government’s funding injection this year and next gives us a golden opportunity to now reform the palliative and end of life care system, so it’s fit for the future.

Nick Carroll, Chief Executive of children’s palliative care charity Together for Short Lives, said:

We’re really pleased that the Department of Health and Social Care has moved quickly to finalise the details of this much-needed funding and ensure it is ready for distribution. We know that children’s hospices across England face an increasingly challenging funding landscape, with costs continuing to rise significantly. This investment will help children’s hospices continue to deliver essential care for seriously ill children and their families across England.

A key focus of the investment will be digital transformation, enabling hospices to modernise their IT systems and improve data sharing between healthcare providers. The funding will also support the development of outreach services, allowing hospices to extend their care beyond their physical buildings. This includes investing in mobile equipment and technology that will help support people who wish to receive end-of-life care in their own homes.

Creating more welcoming spaces for families is another priority, with funding allocated for the renovation of family rooms and outdoor areas. These improvements will provide peaceful, comfortable spaces where families can spend precious time with their loved ones during difficult periods.

The funding forms part of the government’s commitment to improving end-of-life care services across England, so hospices can continue providing exceptional care in the best possible environments.

It also supports the government’s ambitions in the 10 Year Health Plan to shift healthcare out of hospitals into the community and from analogue to digital, to ensure patients and their families receive personalised care in the most appropriate setting.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Hospice UK is managing the distribution without charging administration fees.

