Hospital admissions for strokes rise by 28% since 2004 – as NHS urges the public to ‘Act FAST’

The number of people being admitted to hospital following a stroke has risen by 28% in the last 20 years, new NHS analysis has found.

NHS England data shows an increase to 111,137 stroke admissions in England in 2023/24 – from 87,069 in 2004/05 – driven in part by an ageing population and the impacts of lifestyle factors on the nation’s cardiovascular health.

There has also been a 55% rise in admissions among people aged 50-59 (8,063 in 2004/05 vs 12,533 in 2023/24) – the highest increase among any age group. This is compared to a 42% increase for those aged 60-69, and a 25% rise for ages 70-79.

The figures come as the NHS launched a major campaign, urging the public to call 999 immediately if anyone experiences one of the 3 most common symptoms of strokes including struggling to smile (Face) or raise an arm (Arms), or slurring their words (Speech).

England’s top doctor said the figures show that strokes “are not just a risk for older people” and that it’s vital that everyone is aware of the symptoms to look out for, and knows to dial 999 quickly.

Experts say the increase in admissions among ages 50-59 may be associated with a number of factors including better detection and reporting, hypertension, obesity, poor diet and lack of exercise.

The new NHS ‘Act FAST’ campaign launched this week with an advert showing these 3 symptoms – a man recognising his partner is struggling to smile while watching TV, a decorator suddenly unable to lift their paint roller, and a grandmother struggling to read their grandchild a bedtime story – which will run across TV, TV on demand and radio in England until mid-December.

As part of the campaign launch, a powerful new film has also been released which features stroke survivors listening back to audio recordings of the actual 999 calls that saved their lives.

Among these is Pete, 59, from Bristol who was getting ready for work one morning when he noticed that he was having difficulty raising his right arm to brush his teeth and eat his cornflakes and was dropping his phone.

When he found he was unable to walk up the stairs, he called out for his wife, Tracey. She was unable to understand him as his speech was slurred so she immediately dialled 999.

Pete was blue-lighted to the hospital where doctors told him that he had experienced a stroke. He spent 6 days in hospital with daily physiotherapy, speech therapy and occupational health checks, before being discharged to continue his recovery at home.

The rehabilitation process was intense, but Pete was determined to return to work where he is an insurance surveyor. 3 months after his stroke, Pete was back at work part-time and has been increasing his hours ever since.

Pete yesterday said:

“The symptoms might not seem like much, but spotting the first signs early on is what saved my life when I had a stroke one morning before work. “After I struggled to lift my arm to brush my teeth and slurred my speech, my wife, Tracey’s quick action in dialling 999 meant I got the urgent care that I needed. Thanks to her and the swift treatment I received, I’m now getting back to work and feeling positive about my recovery.”

A stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Without prompt treatment a stroke can result in death or long-term disabilities such as paralysis, memory loss and communication problems.

With 38,000 stroke-related deaths each year, it is the fourth single leading cause of death in the UK – though more people survive them than ever, thanks to developments in NHS care.

A stroke can happen to anyone at any age, but those at increased risk include people aged over 50 years old, people from a Black or South Asian background, or those living with existing conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes or sickle cell disease.

Dr David Hargroves, NHS National Clinical Director for Stroke and Consultant Stroke Physician, yesterday said:

“The significant rise in people across all age groups experiencing a stroke is worrying and highlights the importance of our new NHS campaign to urge the public that while the first sign of a stroke might not seem like much, face or arm or speech, at the first sign it’s time to call 999. “Thanks to greater awareness of the symptoms and advances in NHS care, more people are now surviving a stroke than ever before, but there is much more to do help save lives and reduce their long-term impact. Acting FAST remains vital – whether it is a friend, loved one or even a passer-by, dialling 999 quickly saves lives.”

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director, yesterday said:

“The surge in admissions seen among those in their fifties reiterates very clearly that, while more common in the over-70s, strokes are not just a risk for older people – it is essential that everyone is aware of the symptoms to look out for, and knows to dial 999 quickly. “There are likely to be a range of causes behind this alarming increase, but we know that lifestyle, and particularly obesity, poor diet and lack of exercise, are among common factors that can increase risk of stroke and have a significant impact on cardiovascular health for people of working age in their fifties and sixties. “Not only is stroke one of the biggest killers in England, it can lead to life-changing impacts for so many other families – greater awareness of the need to act fast and dial 999, alongside other NHS interventions to support people to take control of their cardiovascular health, could help save and protect many more lives.”

In the last few years, NHS teams have rolled out innovative new ways to find and treat more people with the major risk factors for cardiovascular health issues, including rolling out blood pressure checks in high-street pharmacies for people over 40, making free blood pressure monitors available to 220,000 people at increased risk, and rapidly rolling out blood-thinning drugs to help save thousands of lives.

Juliet Bouverie OBE, Chief Executive Officer at the Stroke Association, yesterday said:

“These new figures support our own research that there’s been a steep rise in the number of people affected by stroke over the last 20 years, particularly among those of working age. The Stroke Association helps people with life after stroke and these increases highlight how our specialist teams are needed now more than ever. “Around 90,000 people survive a stroke every year in the UK, which changes their lives in an instant and impacts on their ability to live physically and mentally well. Stroke can be catastrophic for those affected – including a survivor’s loved ones – with many people experiencing speech problems, reduced mobility, and memory loss. “Acting FAST is vital for stroke survival to minimise the level of disability a person may experience and to help improve their journey to recovery. So, we continue to encourage anyone who spots any of the 3 common signs of a stroke in someone to call 999 without delay. The quicker many stroke treatments are given, the better chance for a full recovery.”

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, yesterday said:

“These figures are shocking, and even more so given the causes of stroke are largely preventable, such as high blood pressure and a poor diet. “Prevention will always be better than cure. Not only because it means helping people to live well for longer, but also because a healthy workforce supports our growth mission too. That’s why we’ve introduced health checks in workplaces and blood pressure checks on high streets to help catch illness earlier, and we’re also acting to prevent strokes in the first place by tackling the biggest killers such as smoking and obesity. “We will deliver the investment and reform needed to turn the NHS around, which includes shifting the focus of healthcare from treatment to prevention, as part of our 10 Year Health Plan.”

The first signs of a stroke include:

Face weakness – it might be hard to smile, and one side of your face may droop (fall)

Arm weakness – you may not be able to fully lift both arms and keep them there because of weakness or numbness in one arm

Speech problems – you may slur your words or sound confused

Other symptoms that could be the first sign you or someone else is having a stroke include:

Sudden weakness or numbness on one side of your body (including in your leg)

Sudden loss of vision or blurred vision in one or both eyes

Sudden difficulty speaking or thinking of words

Sudden memory loss or confusion

Sudden severe headache

Sudden dizziness, unsteadiness or a sudden fall, especially with any of the other signs

Visit www.nhs.uk/ActFAST for more information.