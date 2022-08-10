Hospitality can offer rewarding careers

The hospitality industry offers rewarding, varied and exciting careers Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales Lesley Griffiths said on a visit to Dylan’s restaurant in Llandudno.

Dylan’s are running their own hospitality training academy, in partnership with Grwp Llandrillo Menai, which aims to create a sustainable and accessible apprenticeship training programme for young people who are seeking to find a satisfying and rewarding career in hospitality, with a guaranteed job at the end of their course.

Dylan’s have also supported a Visit Wales recruitment campaign which was launched to encourage more people into Wales’s tourism and hospitality industry to address staff shortages currently being experienced across the country.

With a huge variety of roles currently on offer, Visit Wales, is bringing together voices from across the sector to highlight the many benefits of working in the hospitality sector – and in helping to deliver great experiences to guests and customers.

The campaign in partnership with Working Wales, provides one simple route for young people aged 16-24 in Wales to access the sector through the Young Person’s Guarantee offer. It encourages people to join ‘the experience makers’ and highlights the many and varied career opportunities in the sector.

Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales Lesley Griffiths said:

It’s been great to hear about the work Dylan’s are doing to encourage and train young people in the hospitality industry. We know the industry faces issues with recruitment following the covid-19 pandemic and this has posed many challenges for businesses after a difficult two years. It’s important we highlight the highly rewarding and varied career paths which the hospitality industry offers. “From kitchen work, front of house, management to promotions – there is a wide range of options available. It’s a rewarding industry to work in, where no two days are the same. The examples of career progression Dylan’s have shared as part of the Visit Wales campaign clearly show what can be achieved through a career in hospitality. I wish all those taking part in the academy all the best for the future, and if people want to work in a creative, rewarding and fast-moving environment I would urge them to think about hospitality.

Andy Foster, Managing Director at Dylan’s said: