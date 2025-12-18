Hospitals on high alert amid strikes and winter viruses

Hospitals in England are “on high alert” this week, amid industrial action and a continuing stream of winter viruses.

Flu cases in hospital reached 3,140 by the end of last week – the highest ever for this time of year and up 18% on the week before.

While the number of patients in hospital with norovirus and the diarrhoea and vomiting bug is also on the rise, with 427 cases in hospital each day last week – up a fifth (20%) on the week before.

There are welcome signs that the rise in flu cases in hospital is slowing, particularly in the North West where hospital cases fell by 4% over the past week.

This slowing is thought to be due to higher vaccination rates and the public taking additional steps to protect elderly and vulnerable people.

More than 18m people have now had a flu vaccine, 306,000 more than the same week last year.

But England’s top doctor has warned services are ‘not out of the woods yet’.

Flu cases continue to rise in other parts of England, with patients in hospital up 39% in the East of England and 40% in the South West.

The high levels of respiratory viruses in hospital have seen beds fill up quickly, with 94.2% occupied each day last week on average

Staff absence is also up over 1,100 in a week, and up 4,500 or 9% on the same week two years ago.

Despite the pressure, average ambulance handover times were almost eight minutes quicker than the same week last year.

The NHS is urging patients not to put off coming forward for care during the industrial action.

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS National Medical Director said: “While some parts of the country will be breathing a sigh of relief with flu cases not rising as quickly as feared, we are nowhere near out of the woods yet.

“Combined with the impact of strikes, a stream of winter viruses means many hospitals will be on high alert in the days ahead.

“But it remains vital that people continue to come forward for NHS care as normal.

“If you need urgent help, dial 999 in an emergency, or use NHS 111 for other care needs.

“And if you are eligible, please come forward for a jab, it’s not too late.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Flu continues to put significant strain on the NHS, with record numbers of patients in hospital, and frontline services remaining under enormous pressure. I’m appealing to the public to protect yourself and your loved ones by getting your flu jab.

“I want to thank NHS staff who are going above and beyond at the toughest time of year. Thanks to their hard work and careful planning, ambulance handovers are around eight minutes quicker than this time last year.

“The BMA’s regrettable decision to pursue strike action at this critical moment is piling on the pressure, but the NHS team has responded brilliantly to keep the show on the road. Our entire focus is on keeping patients safe through the strikes and this peak period for the NHS.”