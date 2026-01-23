Hospitals still under pressure with another cold snap and norovirus rise

The NHS is facing continuing winter pressures as the country approaches another cold snap, and as rising pressures are pushing hospitals to their busiest levels for this time of year since before COVID-19.

Figures released yesterday show more general and acute hospital beds were occupied in the week ending 18 Jan (94.5%) than at any point during the middle of January since 2020 (95%).

The busy week has been driven by a rise in a ‘vomiting virus’, as the NHS also prepares for a predicted cold snap this weekend and into next week, which is set to add further pressure on the health service.

There were an average of 823 patients in hospital with norovirus each day last week – the highest number so far this winter – and up 45% on the previous week and more than double what it was a fortnight ago (361).

Despite the increase in demand from norovirus, there are signs the hard work of NHS staff is having an impact for patients this winter.

Average ambulance handover times last week (37:22) were more than five minutes faster than the previous week (42:51).

A&E data published last week also showed 73.8% of patients were admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours in December – the best it’s been for five years.

NHS National Medical Director Professor Meghana Pandit said: “A rise in this vomiting virus is leaving hospitals under pressure. Norovirus cases didn’t peak until February last winter, so we’re monitoring closely for further increases ahead of another predicted cold snap this weekend.

“But despite these pressures, we are clearly seeing shorter waiting times for patients than previous winters. This is a testament to the incredible hard work of NHS staff and the early and detailed preparation and planning they did ahead of winter this year.

“Although hospitals are incredibly busy, people should come forward for care as normal if they need it. You can also help prevent the spread of norovirus by frequent handwashing with soap and water and you shouldn’t return to work, school or visit hospitals until you are 48 hours symptom-free. If your symptoms are severe, persist beyond a few days or if you’re concerned, call NHS 111 or your GP for advice”.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Across the country, NHS teams have gone above and beyond – delivering hundreds of thousands more vaccinations and putting local plans in place to protect patients during the most challenging months of the year.

“Pressures remain high and we know another cold snap is on the way. I urge people to remain vigilant, follow the latest public health advice to keep you and your loved ones safe.

“Thanks to this government acting early – investing £450 million to expand urgent and emergency care and putting 500 new ambulances on the road this winter – patients can be confident that help will be there when it matters most”.

Cold weather advice is available from the NHS.uk website including how to keep warm and how to get help with heating. People are also encouraged to look in on vulnerable relatives friends and neighbours and go to 111.nhs.uk or call 111 for advice or if they feel unwell themselves.