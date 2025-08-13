Met Office
|Printable version
Hot weather continues, with Yellow Warnings for thunderstorms in Scotland
Another warm day is expected across much of the UK today, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-30s in eastern England. Highest temperatures could reach 33 to 34°C, with a chance of 32°C in isolated parts of southeast.
This spell of hot weather is part of a broader heatwave event, which has brought very warm and humid conditions to many areas over recent days. However, heat is now giving way to increasing instability in Scotland, with a growing risk of thunderstorms.
A Yellow Thunderstorm Warning is in place for most of Scotland from 2pm until midnight, with the potential for 20 to 30mm of rain in under an hour, and up to 50mm locally where storms could repeatedly affect the same area. The most intense storms may also bring large hail and gusty winds.
Showers are expected to ease through the evening, though they may linger over Orkney and the far north.
High temperatures and thunderstorms
Thursday will see residual showers and isolated thunderstorms across the southeast gradually clearing. Across Scotland and possibly parts of northeast England, further thunderstorms could bring heavy rain, hail and lightning, drifting north into the Northern Isles. Some heavy morning downpours are likely, followed by slow-moving showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening across central and eastern Scotland.
A Yellow Warning for thunderstorms will be issued from midnight to 10pm on Thursday, covering Scotland and Northern Ireland. This warning may be updated overnight as conditions evolve.
High temperatures will continue though, despite the unsettled conditions in the north.
Paul Gundersen, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said: “Some areas will continue to experience their fourth heatwave of the summer so far, with Thursday remaining warm or very warm for many, though cooler near coasts. Temperatures could still reach 30°C in eastern England, though many areas will be a few degrees cooler than earlier in the week”
Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend
Friday is expected to bring a north-south split, with cloudier skies and patchy rain or drizzle in parts of the north, while the south enjoys plenty of sunshine and fine weather. Temperatures could reach 31°C in southern England.
The weekend looks largely settled, with dry and sunny conditions for most. The far southwest may see the odd shower and feel windy at times. Temperatures look to be near average in the east, but could be warm or very warm in the west, with locally hot conditions in the southwest. Top temperatures could reach 30°C on Saturday and 29°C on Sunday, although the picture will become clearer closer to the time.
Stay up to date with weather warnings, and you can find the latest forecast on our website, on YouTube, by following us on X and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2025/hot-weather-continues-with-yellow-warnings-for-thunderstorms-in-scotland
Latest News from
Met Office
New satellite will help ‘transform’ forecasting capability13/08/2025 10:15:00
The first satellite in a series of six that will launch over the next fifteen years takes flight this week [13 August] as part of an international project to advance global observations to enhance weather forecast accuracy.
Heat reaching its peak, with the possibility of thunder in the forecast12/08/2025 15:15:15
It will be a hot and humid week for many, especially in the south, with some areas experiencing their fourth heatwave of the summer so far.
Met Office tips for staying cool during the heat12/08/2025 13:15:00
Temperatures are rising widely across England and Wales, with highs potentially reaching the mid-30s and some areas experiencing their fourth summer heatwave.
How wind speeds are measured by the Met Office11/08/2025 12:15:00
Storm Floris brought with it extreme winds, but were they recorded breaking?
Warmth building after a mixed weekend08/08/2025 16:10:00
The UK faces changeable weather this weekend, with a mix of sunshine and showers, before temperatures climb early next week, particularly in the south.
Deep dive: Storm Floris, tropical developments and a warming summer07/08/2025 13:15:00
Over the past week, we've seen significant winds from Storm Floris, while another system lingers on the horizon.
Rain or showers? What's the difference?06/08/2025 10:15:00
Weather forecasts often mention either rain or showers, but the distinction between the two can make a significant difference to your day.
What’s next for the UK weather as Storm Floris moves on?05/08/2025 15:15:15
Wind gusts in excess of 70mph were reported in parts of Scotland at Storm Floris brought impacts for many, but there’s further unsettled weather likely later this week for some.