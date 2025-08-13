Hot weather continues, with Yellow Warnings for thunderstorms in Scotland

Another warm day is expected across much of the UK today, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-30s in eastern England. Highest temperatures could reach 33 to 34°C, with a chance of 32°C in isolated parts of southeast.

This spell of hot weather is part of a broader heatwave event, which has brought very warm and humid conditions to many areas over recent days. However, heat is now giving way to increasing instability in Scotland, with a growing risk of thunderstorms.

A Yellow Thunderstorm Warning is in place for most of Scotland from 2pm until midnight, with the potential for 20 to 30mm of rain in under an hour, and up to 50mm locally where storms could repeatedly affect the same area. The most intense storms may also bring large hail and gusty winds.

Showers are expected to ease through the evening, though they may linger over Orkney and the far north.

High temperatures and thunderstorms

Thursday will see residual showers and isolated thunderstorms across the southeast gradually clearing. Across Scotland and possibly parts of northeast England, further thunderstorms could bring heavy rain, hail and lightning, drifting north into the Northern Isles. Some heavy morning downpours are likely, followed by slow-moving showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening across central and eastern Scotland.

A Yellow Warning for thunderstorms will be issued from midnight to 10pm on Thursday, covering Scotland and Northern Ireland. This warning may be updated overnight as conditions evolve.

High temperatures will continue though, despite the unsettled conditions in the north.

Paul Gundersen, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said: “Some areas will continue to experience their fourth heatwave of the summer so far, with Thursday remaining warm or very warm for many, though cooler near coasts. Temperatures could still reach 30°C in eastern England, though many areas will be a few degrees cooler than earlier in the week”

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend

Friday is expected to bring a north-south split, with cloudier skies and patchy rain or drizzle in parts of the north, while the south enjoys plenty of sunshine and fine weather. Temperatures could reach 31°C in southern England.

The weekend looks largely settled, with dry and sunny conditions for most. The far southwest may see the odd shower and feel windy at times. Temperatures look to be near average in the east, but could be warm or very warm in the west, with locally hot conditions in the southwest. Top temperatures could reach 30°C on Saturday and 29°C on Sunday, although the picture will become clearer closer to the time.

Stay up to date with weather warnings, and you can find the latest forecast on our website, on YouTube, by following us on X and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.