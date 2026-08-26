Hot weather, cool sales: retail activity slumps in August – CBI Distributive Trades Survey

Retail sales volumes fell at a steep pace in the year to August, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Distributive Trades Survey. Next month, sales are expected to decline at a slower rate.

The prolonged period of weak demand continues to weigh on retailers’ sentiment, which fell at a faster pace in August.

Retailers expect to continue cutting back on investment in the year ahead, but to the least extent in over two years. Headcount in the retail sector fell at a slower pace in the year to August and is expected to decline at a broadly similar rate next month.

Key findings included:

Retail sales volumes fell at a steep pace in the year to August (weighted balance of -48% from -26% in July). However, retailers expect the rate of decline to slow in September (-22%).

fell at a steep pace in the year to August (weighted balance of -48% from -26% in July). However, retailers expect the rate of decline to slow in September (-22%). Retail sales for the time of year were judged to be “poor” in August, to a greater extent than last month (-26% from -18% in July). September’s sales are set to fall short of seasonal norms to a similar degree (-29%).

were judged to be “poor” in August, to a greater extent than last month (-26% from -18% in July). September’s sales are set to fall short of seasonal norms to a similar degree (-29%). Sentiment amongst retailers fell at a quicker rate in August (-29% from -15% in May).

fell at a quicker rate in August (-29% from -15% in May). Retail selling prices grew at a quicker pace in the year to August but remained below the long-run average rate (+35% from +28% in May; long-run average of +41%). Retailers expect price inflation to accelerate substantially next month (+53%).

Retailers expect to reduce capital expenditure over the next 12 months (compared to the previous 12) but to the least extent since February 2024 (-16% from -52% in May; long-run average of -4%).

over the next 12 months (compared to the previous 12) but to the least extent since February 2024 (-16% from -52% in May; long-run average of -4%). Retail employment declined at a slower pace in the year to August (-19% from -30% in May). Headcount is expected to fall at a broadly similar rate next month (-16%).

declined at a slower pace in the year to August (-19% from -30% in May). Headcount is expected to fall at a broadly similar rate next month (-16%). Total distribution sales volumes fell at a strong rate in the year to August (-27%), after stabilising last month (+1%). Firms expect the rate of decline to ease next month (-16%).

Martin Sartorius, Lead Economist, CBI, said:

“Retail firms grew more downbeat in August as they grappled with sharply falling sales volumes. These weak trading conditions, which were echoed across the broader distribution sector, continued to weigh on retailers’ investment and hiring plans. “With parliament returning next week, thoughts will start turning to the Autumn Budget and the steps that the Government can take to restore confidence across retail and the broader distribution sector. “Meaningful business rates reform is long overdue, with firms desperate for a fairer system that

rewards – rather than penalises – investment and growth. The Government should also look to cut Employer NICs to support hiring and ensure the sector can continue to provide job opportunities, particularly for young people.”

In addition, data from the survey showed: