Scottish Government
|Printable version
Housebuilding and affordable home statistics in the year to end of September 2024
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
There was a 12% decrease in all sector housebuilding starts and a 10% decrease in completions between 2023 and 2024 (year ending September).
In the 12 months ending September 2024, there were 19,828 homes built and 14,768 new builds started. All sector completions and starts were 10% and 12%, respectively, lower than the previous 12 months.
The private sector built 15,056 homes and the social sector built 4,772 homes. In terms of starts, building work on 11,697 was started by the private sector and 3,071 homes by the social sector.
Excluding 2020 (where Covid-19 impacted housebuilding), private sector completions were the lowest since the year to end of September 2018 and starts the lowest since the year to end of September 2013. In the social sector, completions were the lowest since the year to end of September 2017 and starts alongside the previous year, were at the joint lowest level over the past 20 years.
In terms of the Affordable Housing Supply Programme, in the year to the end of September 2024, there were 6,682 approvals, 5,925 starts, and 8,413 completions of affordable homes. The number of completions and starts were down by 22% (-2,373 homes) and 8% (-514 homes) respectively compared to the year to end September 2023. However, approvals increased by 9% (524) between 2023 and 2024 (year ending September).
These statistics are used to inform progress against Scottish Government affordable housing delivery target to deliver 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, of which at least 70% will be for social rent and 10% will be in rural and island communities. By September 2024, 24,382 affordable homes have been completed towards the target. These completions consist of 18,539 (76%) homes for social rent, 3,501 (14%) for affordable rent, and 2,342 (10%) for affordable home ownership.
Background
https://www.gov.scot/publications/quarterly-housing-statistics-december-2024
Background information including Excel tables and explanatory information on data sources and quality can be found in the Housing Statistics webpages.
Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/housebuilding-and-affordable-home-statistics-in-the-year-to-end-of-september-2024/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Ending the use of non-corporate mobile messaging apps18/12/2024 15:25:00
Commitment to openness and transparency.
Empty and Second Homes in September 202418/12/2024 10:05:00
In Scotland there are 21,606 second homes and 43,538 properties empty for more than 6 months.
Local authority total and vacant housing stock, Scotland, March 202417/12/2024 16:25:00
There were 11,751 local authority housing stock units vacant as of 31 March 2024.
English classes for New Scots17/12/2024 15:05:00
Refugees, people seeking asylum and other forced migrants in Glasgow are benefitting from English classes to help them integrate into communities, supported by £500,000 in Scottish Government funding which will help 800 learners.
Scottish Government Workforce Statistics September 202417/12/2024 13:05:00
The latest quarterly Scottish Government Workforce Information statistics have been published today by Scotland’s Chief Statistician.
Humanitarian aid provided for hidden crises in Sudan17/12/2024 12:05:00
World’s biggest humanitarian catastrophe to receive vital assistance.
Budget will prioritise patients through NHS improvement17/12/2024 10:05:00
The Scottish Government Budget will prioritise patients and drive improvements to the NHS, Health Secretary Neil Gray has said.
Scottish Mentoring and Leadership Programme: interim report - qualitative process and impact assessment16/12/2024 15:05:00
The Scottish Mentoring and Leadership Programme (SMLP) supports disadvantaged youth through MCR Pathways, a mentoring program improving education and life skills, and Columba 1400, which fosters leadership and confidence.