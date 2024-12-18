Housebuilding and affordable home statistics in the year to end of September 2024

An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

There was a 12% decrease in all sector housebuilding starts and a 10% decrease in completions between 2023 and 2024 (year ending September).

In the 12 months ending September 2024, there were 19,828 homes built and 14,768 new builds started. All sector completions and starts were 10% and 12%, respectively, lower than the previous 12 months.

The private sector built 15,056 homes and the social sector built 4,772 homes. In terms of starts, building work on 11,697 was started by the private sector and 3,071 homes by the social sector.

Excluding 2020 (where Covid-19 impacted housebuilding), private sector completions were the lowest since the year to end of September 2018 and starts the lowest since the year to end of September 2013. In the social sector, completions were the lowest since the year to end of September 2017 and starts alongside the previous year, were at the joint lowest level over the past 20 years.

In terms of the Affordable Housing Supply Programme, in the year to the end of September 2024, there were 6,682 approvals, 5,925 starts, and 8,413 completions of affordable homes. The number of completions and starts were down by 22% (-2,373 homes) and 8% (-514 homes) respectively compared to the year to end September 2023. However, approvals increased by 9% (524) between 2023 and 2024 (year ending September).

These statistics are used to inform progress against Scottish Government affordable housing delivery target to deliver 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, of which at least 70% will be for social rent and 10% will be in rural and island communities. By September 2024, 24,382 affordable homes have been completed towards the target. These completions consist of 18,539 (76%) homes for social rent, 3,501 (14%) for affordable rent, and 2,342 (10%) for affordable home ownership.

Background

Background information including Excel tables and explanatory information on data sources and quality can be found in the Housing Statistics webpages.

Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.