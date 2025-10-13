Household Cavalry horse Quaker retires after global spotlight

Beloved Household Cavalry horse, who made a remarkable recovery following high-profile bolting incident, retires from duty.

Military working horse Quaker recently (11 October 2025) began his retirement at The Horse Trust sanctuary in Buckinghamshire, marking a new chapter after dramatic footage of him bolting injured through London’s streets captured global attention.

The 15-year-old horse was one of five from the Life Guard’s Squadron that were startled by construction work during routine exercise in April 2024. Following expert veterinary treatment and surgery, Quaker is now returning to The Horse Trust to enjoy his retirement.

The Horse Trust sanctuary is located in Buckinghamshire and has cared for service horses for 139 years - accommodating 3,430 horse turnout days last year, including horses from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery and The Met.

Military working animals provide an invaluable service to our military personnel, including a long history in battle, and continuing through key ceremonial roles. The Army has a focus on military horse welfare, and the Horse Trust now runs a pioneering respite scheme, where military working horses take “short breaks and summer holidays”. These breaks reflect ongoing efforts to enhance military animal welfare, helping with both performance and quality of life for horses.

Louise Sandher-Jones, Minister for Veterans and People recently said:

We have a commitment to all who serve our nation, including our much-loved service animals. Quaker’s well-deserved retirement comes after a stellar career in the Armed Forces and after a high-profile bolting incident, which captured the nation’s attention. This partnership with The Horse Trust also shows how the Army looks after its military working horses and will improve animal welfare.

The Horse Trust is currently the permanent retirement home for 32 former military working horses, 26 of which have served with HCMR.

Lieutenant Colonel Matt Woodward, Commanding Officer of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, recently said:

The partnership between the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and The Horse Trust is a shining example of what can be achieved when tradition meets compassion. This initiative plays a crucial role in supporting long-term physical and psychological welfare, ensuring they return to duty refreshed and well-balanced.

Jeanette Allen, CEO, The Horse Trust recently said: