Household customer complaints report published

Our annual report examining and comparing the performance of water companies in England and Wales for household customer written complaints has been published.

The key findings include:

14 out of 19 companies received fewer written complaints from their customers than the previous year.

Unresolved disputes escalated to CCW also reached their lowest level for more than a decade as fewer customers felt the need to turn to us for help.

Progress as a whole across the industry would have been even greater had it not been for the poor performance on written complaints of Thames Water and Southern Water.

Disputes over bills remain the biggest cause of concern for customers.

Wastewater services rose for a fourth successive year, this time by a quarter.

CCW is working on a one-stop shop for mediation and adjudication of customer complaints, which will be in place by October 2023.

You can read the full data report below