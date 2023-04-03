Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
Household Support Fund extended to help families in need
An additional £842 million is now available to help the most vulnerable households across England with essential food and energy costs.
- Department for Work and Pensions’ £842 million Household Support Fund extension came into effect recently (01 April 2023)
- Extra money given to councils to provide further help to most in need with essential food and energy costs until 31 March 2024
- Vulnerable households and families encouraged to check their council website for details of support available
The funding, allocated by the Department for Work and Pensions to councils in England, will extend the Household Support Fund for another year.
Councils in England will decide how best to spend their allocation of the fund – now worth £2 billion across its lifetime – by drawing from local knowledge and making direct contact with people in the community.
They will be able to support the most vulnerable households in their local area – helping them with the cost of essentials like groceries, toiletries, and warm clothes, as well as providing further support with energy bills.
People can find out how much their area was awarded at gov.uk and are advised to check their council’s website or call their office to find out what support is available locally to them through the Household Support Fund.
Mims Davies MP, DWP Minister for Social Mobility, Youth and Progression, recently said:
This significant extension to the Government’s Household Support Fund is hugely welcome – as it has already helped millions of vulnerable families across England through these financially-testing times and will continue to do so over the next year.
Last week, I visited one council that is using their allocation to well on a range of issues from food insecurity to tackling bed poverty.
There, the Household Support Fund has resulted in hundreds of cots and beds being provided to vulnerable households to increase comfort and wellbeing.
This is just one example of the important locally led schemes providing tailored support help to those that need it most in challenging times.
This fund is of course just one part of our extensive Cost of Living support package for families that is complementing our efforts to halve inflation – one of the Prime Minister’s top priorities - to reduce prices for us all.
Devolved administrations have also been allocated funding in parallel as a result of the Barnett Formula to spend at their discretion, bringing the total amount of new funding to almost £1 billion.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/household-support-fund-extended-from-today-to-help-families-in-need
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
State Pension Age Review published30/03/2023 16:50:00
The second review of State Pension age has been published by the Government today.
More people set to benefit from free support to help claim Universal Credit20/03/2023 16:10:00
An extra £22 million is being invested to extend free and impartial support for people making a Universal Credit claim.
‘Back to work Budget’ supporting people to return to the labour market16/03/2023 15:15:00
Millions of people will benefit from specific support to look for work, acquire new skills and progress into better-paid jobs.
Taxpayers given more time for voluntary National Insurance contributions07/03/2023 12:07:00
Thousands of taxpayers have been given more time to fill gaps in their National Insurance record and help increase the amount they receive in State Pension.
Government appoints first Menopause Employment Champion to improve workplace support07/03/2023 11:20:00
Employers are being encouraged to better support women experiencing the menopause as the Government yesterday appointed England’s first ever Menopause Employment Champion.
Government backs bill to expand pension saving to young and low earners06/03/2023 09:25:00
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) confirmed it will support proposals to expand Automatic Enrolment, enabling millions of people to save more and to start saving earlier.
Major funding package to level up Blyth23/02/2023 12:22:00
People across Blyth are set to benefit from government investment to level up the town by upgrading poor quality housing, tackling health inequalities, improving access to local jobs and cutting crime.
£842 million available to help families in need21/02/2023 10:10:00
Councils to be allocated money to directly help those most in need with essential food and energy costs until 31 March 2024.