CCW
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Households back smart water meter rollout but lack clarity on the benefits
Water companies should be seizing more opportunities to raise awareness among households of the potential financial and environmental benefits of smart water meters, according to new research by the Consumer Council for Water (CCW).
Awareness of smart metering remains low among customers, despite companies’ plans to ensure around half of homes across England and Wales are fitted with a smart meter by 2030.
The large-scale rollout forms part of wider efforts to ease demand on water resources in the face of climate-driven pressures, but almost two-thirds of households (64%) surveyed said they could not recall seeing any information from their company about installation. Some households were unaware that a smart meter had already been installed at their home.
CCW has warned this ‘communication gap’ risks leaving customers without a clear understanding of what smart meters are, why they are needed and the financial and environmental benefits they can deliver.
The survey revealed the majority of customers – over six in ten (62%) – back the rollout, and around half of households want more information from their company on the wider benefits of smart metering and how it could affect their water bills.
Sarah Thomas, CCW’s Interim Head of Policy Delivery, said:
Smart meters can empower households to better understand their water use, cut waste and save money – and consumers want to learn more about them. But our research suggests water companies are missing key opportunities to engage with their customers and explain those benefits clearly.
Companies need to support customers through the entire smart metering journey, from explaining why smart meters are being introduced, to ensuring a smooth installation process and providing ongoing, practical guidance on how to use them.
While the rollout of smart meters comes with challenges, it’s a real opportunity for companies to not only improve water resilience, but also to strengthen relationships and build trust with their customers through close, meaningful engagement.
Customers currently have mixed expectations about how smart meters could affect their finances, with 35% expecting their bills to decrease – while over a quarter (27%) anticipate an increase.
Awareness of how smart metering can help to detect leaks is also low among customers. But this benefit resonates strongly when explained to people, with more than seven in ten (72%) seeing it as a good reason for the rollout of smart meters.
CCW will use the findings to support water companies’ efforts to improve their communication with customers on smart meter installation and the benefits they can deliver for people and the environment.
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/households-back-smart-water-meter-rollout-but-lack-clarity-on-the-benefits/
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