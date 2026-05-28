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Households must not bear the brunt of Trump’s illegal war - TUC
Commenting on the energy price cap announcement, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
“Households must not bear the brunt of costs from Trump’s illegal war.
“The government has taken some important practical steps to support households and firms so far, and the current price cap will continue to keep energy bills down until the summer.
“But painful energy price rises are coming down the track - and working people are already feeling the pinch with fuel costs rising because of Trumpflation.
“That’s why the government must go further and faster to protect households from punishing energy price rises in the coming months.
“The longer this war goes on the greater the threat to working people.”
Notes to Editors:
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.3 million working people who make up our 47 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
020 7467 1248
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