Households must not bear the brunt of Trump’s illegal war - TUC

Commenting on the energy price cap announcement, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

“Households must not bear the brunt of costs from Trump’s illegal war.

“The government has taken some important practical steps to support households and firms so far, and the current price cap will continue to keep energy bills down until the summer.

“But painful energy price rises are coming down the track - and working people are already feeling the pinch with fuel costs rising because of Trumpflation.

“That’s why the government must go further and faster to protect households from punishing energy price rises in the coming months.

“The longer this war goes on the greater the threat to working people.”