Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
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Households to receive £150 Warm Home Discount confirmation letter
Millions of households in England and Wales are set to receive letters confirming £150 off their energy bills this winter.
- People urged to check doormats and letterboxes for a letter confirming £150 off bills this winter
- Around six million households across Britain will receive the Warm Home Discount
- This follows action to remove VAT from electricity bills, giving people breathing space on the cost of living
From today, households across England and Wales should check their doormats and letterboxes for confirmation they will get £150 off their energy bills this winter.
Around six million households across Britain will benefit from the £150 discount this winter, with nearly 2.3 million additional families, including around one million with children, receiving the rebate last year after the expansion of the scheme.
Every billpayer on means-tested benefits now qualifies for the Warm Home Discount, removing restrictions that previously excluded many who needed help.
Letters will begin to arrive this week and will continue to be issued through to January 2027.
They will advise that the recipient will either get the discount automatically or, if they need to phone the helpline, must do so before 26 February 2027 and provide further information to receive the funding.
This is in addition to the VAT cut on electricity bills in October, capping bus fares at £2 and removing £150 of costs off bills earlier this year, giving families breathing space this winter.
Minister for Energy Consumers Polly Billington said:
I know that many families will be struggling with their energy bills this winter.
That is why I urge those who think they qualify for the Warm Home Discount to keep an eye out for a letter confirming their eligibility.
Energy is an absolute essential, which is exactly why in October we cut VAT on all electricity bills and earlier this year we removed £150 of costs off bills, giving families breathing space this winter.
Recipients of the scheme should only use their usual method of contacting their energy supplier and not follow any suspicious links or input their financial information if requested over email, text or phone call.
Earlier this year the government confirmed that millions of eligible households will receive the Warm Home Discount for the rest of the decade, with the scheme set to continue through to 2030/1.
Last year’s Budget has also taken an average £150 of costs off energy bills, which is factored into bills for the years to come.
Ned Hammond, Deputy Director of Policy (Customers) at Energy UK said:
The Warm Home Discount offers vital help for millions of households through the colder months, and this week the government will begin sending letters to eligible customers to explain how the support will be delivered.
As we face the prospect of another winter of high and volatile energy prices, we encourage anyone struggling with their bill to contact their supplier to see what help is available for them.
Stew Horne, Group Head of Sector Intelligence and External Affairs at Energy Saving Trust, said:
As the weather turns colder and households start using more energy, many people will be worried about how they’ll afford their energy bills. The Warm Home Discount provides valuable support to eligible households, helping to ease the cost of keeping homes warm.
We encourage people to read their letters from the UK government carefully and check whether they need to take any action. Understanding the support available and responding promptly if required can help ensure you receive the help you’re entitled to this winter.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/households-to-receive-150-warm-home-discount-confirmation-letter
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