Housing Committee Chair calls for the Government to bring forward Long-term Housing Strategy to improve social housing conditions

The Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee has today published the government’s response to the Committee’s report Housing Conditions in the Social Rented Sector.

Government response to the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee report on Housing Conditions in the Social Rented Sector published 28 April.

Florence Eshalomi MP, Chair of the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee said:

“It is unacceptable that almost 430,000 social homes still fail to meet even basic housing standards, with many families left in poor quality, potentially unsafe homes for far too long. “It’s crucial that government measures, including Awaab’s Law and the New Decent Homes Standard, bring a meaningful improvement to social housing conditions. The government’s response to our social housing report highlights a series of areas where clearer timelines and further detail is needed on the action to improve social housing conditions. “The Government needs to push ahead with their Long-term Housing Strategy as soon as possible and set out a credible plan both for the regeneration of existing housing stock and the building of the new social homes the country needs”.

The Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee published the Housing Conditions in the Social Rented Sector report (pdf, html) on 9 February 2026 (see also news item on the Committee’s report).

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