Scottish Government
|Printable version
Housing First monitoring report: April-September 2023
Housing First quarterly monitoring from April to September 2023.
This document is part of a collection
The data collected by the Scottish Government captures Housing First tenancies which started between 1 April 2021 and 30 September 2023. Prior to this date, data on Housing First tenancies in the pathfinder areas was independently assessed and published here.
Key points
- It is estimated that a total of 1,646 Housing First tenancies have started across Scotland at 30 September 2023.
- A total of 150 new Housing First tenancies started between 1 April 2023 and 30 September 2023. This brings the total number of Housing First tenancies started since 1 April 2021 to 812.
- There are currently 717 Housing First tenancies:
- 95 tenancies have ended (none ended in eviction).
- 70 tenancies are in the ‘step down’ phase, and 42 are in the ‘stand down’ phase. Within the 717 Housing First tenancies there are 726 adults and 100 children. Additionally, 84 households had access to 132 children but do not have full-time custody.
- Between 1 April 2021 to 30 September 2023, it has taken an average of 257 days for a Housing First participant to move into a permanent tenancy from the referral date.
- 17.5% of Housing First participants moved into their tenancy within 50 days.
- 95% of Housing First households are single people.
- 40% of participants are aged 35-49.
Tenancy sustainment rates are at 90% over 12 months after entry.
Housing First across Scotland
From responses received through the monitoring framework, 26 local authorities are operating a Housing First programme at 30 September 2023. One more local authority is currently developing a Housing First programme.
The remaining five local authorities are not currently planning on delivering a Housing First programme due to scale or they have an alternative support programme in place.
This monitoring report captures Housing First tenancies which have begun across all 26 local authorities who are currently delivering Housing First.
Tenancies
150 new Housing First tenancies started across 24 local authorities between 1 April 2023 and 30 September 2023. This brings the total number of Housing First tenancies started between 1 April 2021 and 30 September 2023 to 812.
All tenants are in a permanent tenancy and are not in temporary accommodation. 95 tenancies have now ended; 70 people have now moved into the ‘step down’ phase; and a further 42 are in the ‘stand down’ phase of Housing First.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/housing-first-monitoring-report-year-three-first-half/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Justice social work statistics: 2022-2316/01/2024 15:05:00
The Chief Statistician has released figures on justice social work statistics.
Winter pressures on health and social care16/01/2024 10:05:00
Health Secretary Michael Matheson yesterday met frontline A&E staff at the Royal Alexandra Hospital (RAH) in Paisley to see first-hand how services are coping with peak winter demand.
Call for law change to support kinship carers15/01/2024 15:05:00
UK Government urged to reconsider position on parental leave rights.
International Development Fund: non-communicable disease programme15/01/2024 12:05:00
This report responds to a commission by the Scottish Government to design a new international development health programme providing support to the governments of Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia with a focus on non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
No ‘real evidence’ for labelling burden on Scottish businesses15/01/2024 11:05:00
Rural Affairs Secretary does not support ‘Not for EU’ food labelling proposals.
Mental health support for children and young people15/01/2024 09:25:00
Expansion of service helping those in crisis.
New safeguards on dangerous dogs12/01/2024 12:05:00
Tight safeguards on XL Bully dogs are to be introduced in Scotland to make it a criminal offence to own the breed without an exemption certificate.
Supporting local food and drink businesses11/01/2024 16:05:00
£100,000 funding to promote regional products.
National Care Service summer forums: supplementary report11/01/2024 11:20:00
In summer 2023, we held events across Scotland as part of our work to co-design the National Care Service (NCS). The events covered different themes. This report contains additional feedback we gathered from some of the event.