Housing First monitoring report: April-September 2023

Housing First quarterly monitoring from April to September 2023.

The data collected by the Scottish Government captures Housing First tenancies which started between 1 April 2021 and 30 September 2023. Prior to this date, data on Housing First tenancies in the pathfinder areas was independently assessed and published here.

Key points

It is estimated that a total of 1,646 Housing First tenancies have started across Scotland at 30 September 2023.

A total of 150 new Housing First tenancies started between 1 April 2023 and 30 September 2023. This brings the total number of Housing First tenancies started since 1 April 2021 to 812.

There are currently 717 Housing First tenancies: 95 tenancies have ended (none ended in eviction).

70 tenancies are in the ‘step down’ phase, and 42 are in the ‘stand down’ phase. Within the 717 Housing First tenancies there are 726 adults and 100 children. Additionally, 84 households had access to 132 children but do not have full-time custody.

Between 1 April 2021 to 30 September 2023, it has taken an average of 257 days for a Housing First participant to move into a permanent tenancy from the referral date.

17.5% of Housing First participants moved into their tenancy within 50 days.

95% of Housing First households are single people.

40% of participants are aged 35-49.

Tenancy sustainment rates are at 90% over 12 months after entry.

Housing First across Scotland

From responses received through the monitoring framework, 26 local authorities are operating a Housing First programme at 30 September 2023. One more local authority is currently developing a Housing First programme.

The remaining five local authorities are not currently planning on delivering a Housing First programme due to scale or they have an alternative support programme in place.

This monitoring report captures Housing First tenancies which have begun across all 26 local authorities who are currently delivering Housing First.

Tenancies

150 new Housing First tenancies started across 24 local authorities between 1 April 2023 and 30 September 2023. This brings the total number of Housing First tenancies started between 1 April 2021 and 30 September 2023 to 812.

All tenants are in a permanent tenancy and are not in temporary accommodation. 95 tenancies have now ended; 70 people have now moved into the ‘step down’ phase; and a further 42 are in the ‘stand down’ phase of Housing First.

