Housing First monitoring report: year 3 – October 2023 to March 2024

Housing First quarterly monitoring from 1 October 2023 to 31 March 2024.

The data collected by the Scottish Government captures Housing First tenancies which started between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2024. Prior to this date, data on Housing First tenancies in the pathfinder areas was independently assessed and published here.

Key points

Tenancies in Scotland

It is estimated that a total of 1,820 Housing First tenancies have started across Scotland at 31 March 2024.

New tenancies

Between 1 October 2023 and 31 March 2024, 149 new Housing First tenancies were started, with an additional 26 reported that commenced before 1 October 2023, totalling 175 new tenancies. This brings the total number of tenancies started since 1 April 2021 to 986.

Active tenancies

Of tenancies started since 1 April 2021, 854 tenancies remain active. A total of 132 tenancies have ended, none due to eviction.

Transition phases

Currently, 119 tenancies are in the 'step down' phase, and 49 are in the 'stand down' phase.

Household composition

Within active tenancies there are 867 adults and 144 children, with an additional 106 households having access to 167 children but without full-time custody.

Average waiting time

The average time from referral to permanent tenancy is 311 days, with only 18% moving into their tenancy within 50 days.

Demographics

93% of Housing First households are single people. The majority of participants (39%) are aged 35-49.

Sustainment rate

Tenancy sustainment rates are at 89% over 12 months after entry.

Housing First across Scotland

As of 31 March 2024, 26 local authorities are operating a Housing First programme, with one additional authority implementing a similar programme. Five authorities are not planning on delivering a Housing First programme or have an alternative support programme in place.

This monitoring report captures Housing First tenancies which have begun across all 26 local authorities who are currently delivering Housing First. The latest data shows varying levels of tenancy delivery across different regions, with Glasgow City, Renfrewshire, and Aberdeenshire starting the highest number of tenancies in this reporting period.

Tenancies

149 new Housing First tenancies started across 21 local authorities between 1 October and 31 March 2024. Five local authorities reported zero new tenancies started during this period. This brings the total number of Housing First tenancies started to 986 between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2024. All tenants are in a permanent tenancy and are not in temporary accommodation.

132 tenancies have now ended; 119 people have now moved into the ‘step down’ phase; and a further 49 are in the ‘stand down’ phase of Housing First.

