Scottish Government
|Printable version
Housing First monitoring report: year two quarter two
Housing First quarterly monitoring: July-September 2022.
Data collected by the Scottish Government confirms that an estimated 1,333 Housing First tenancies have started across Scotland at 30 September 2022. This report captures data for Housing First tenancies which started from 1 April 2021 to 30 September 2022. Prior to this date, data on Housing First tenancies in the pathfinder areas was independently assessed and published here.
Key points
- A total of 97 new Housing First tenancies started between 1 July and 30 September 2022. One further tenancy had begun between April 2021 and June 2022, which had not been captured in previous reports. This brings the total number of Housing First tenancies which started since 1 April 2021 to 516.
- There are currently 486 Housing First tenancies.
- 30 tenancies have ended (none ended in eviction)
- 41 tenancies are in the ‘step down’ phase, and 11 are in the ‘stand down’ phase.
- Within the 486 Housing First tenancies, there are 496 adults and 53 children. Additionally, 60 households had access to 94 children but do not have full-time custody.
- Between 1 April 2021 to 30 September 2022, it has taken an average of 207 days for a Housing First participant to move into a permanent tenancy from the referral date.
- 28% of Housing First participants moved into their tenancy within 50 days.
- 98% of Housing First households are single people.
- 42% of participants are aged 35-49.
- 68% of participants are receiving support from the third and independent sector.
- 7 Housing First participants are employed on a full time or part time basis, and 7 work on a voluntary basis.
Housing First across Scotland
From responses received through the monitoring framework, 25 local authorities are operating a Housing First programme at 30 September 2022. A further two local authorities are currently developing Housing First programmes, due to start during 2022/23.
The remaining five local authorities are not currently planning on delivering a Housing First programme due to scale or they have an alternative support programme in place.
This monitoring report captures Housing First tenancies which have begun across all 25 local authorities who are currently delivering Housing First.
Tenancies
97 new Housing First tenancies started across 20 local authorities between 1 July and 30 September 2022. An additional tenancy began between April 2021 and June 2022, which had not been previously captured in this monitoring framework. This brings the total number of Housing First tenancies started to 516 between 1 April 2021 and 30 September 2022. All tenants are on a permanent tenancy and are not in temporary accommodation. 30 tenancies have now ended; 41 people have now moved into the ‘step down’ phase; and a further 11 are in the ‘stand down’ phase of Housing First.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/housing-first-monitoring-report-year-two-quarter-two/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Innovative health technology helping patients15/11/2022 15:05:00
An innovative new procedure which speeds up cancer diagnosis has now benefitted more than 5,000 patients.
Scotland to push energy, nature and justice at COP2715/11/2022 12:05:00
Energy security relies on shifting from fossil fuels, says Environment Minister.
Scottish Child Payment increased14/11/2022 15:05:00
Extension opens benefit to more than 400,000 children.
Call for more funding for NHS pay14/11/2022 12:05:00
The UK Government has been urged to increase the amount of funding available for NHS pay.
Building a green heat industry11/11/2022 16:10:00
£17.6 million to support climate-friendly heating transformation.
Planning for net zero09/11/2022 16:15:00
A plan for future developments will help combat climate change.
Support for veteran medal replacements09/11/2022 15:10:00
Scheme launched as Veterans Secretary visits Falkland Islands for Remembrance.
Scottish Health Survey 2021 published09/11/2022 10:05:00
Scotland’s Chief Statistician yesterday released The Scottish Health Survey 2021.