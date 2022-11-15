Housing First monitoring report: year two quarter two

Housing First quarterly monitoring: July-September 2022.

Data collected by the Scottish Government confirms that an estimated 1,333 Housing First tenancies have started across Scotland at 30 September 2022. This report captures data for Housing First tenancies which started from 1 April 2021 to 30 September 2022. Prior to this date, data on Housing First tenancies in the pathfinder areas was independently assessed and published here.

Key points

A total of 97 new Housing First tenancies started between 1 July and 30 September 2022. One further tenancy had begun between April 2021 and June 2022, which had not been captured in previous reports. This brings the total number of Housing First tenancies which started since 1 April 2021 to 516.

There are currently 486 Housing First tenancies.

30 tenancies have ended (none ended in eviction)

41 tenancies are in the ‘step down’ phase, and 11 are in the ‘stand down’ phase.

Within the 486 Housing First tenancies, there are 496 adults and 53 children. Additionally, 60 households had access to 94 children but do not have full-time custody.

Between 1 April 2021 to 30 September 2022, it has taken an average of 207 days for a Housing First participant to move into a permanent tenancy from the referral date.

28% of Housing First participants moved into their tenancy within 50 days.

98% of Housing First households are single people.

42% of participants are aged 35-49.

68% of participants are receiving support from the third and independent sector.

7 Housing First participants are employed on a full time or part time basis, and 7 work on a voluntary basis.

Housing First across Scotland

From responses received through the monitoring framework, 25 local authorities are operating a Housing First programme at 30 September 2022. A further two local authorities are currently developing Housing First programmes, due to start during 2022/23.

The remaining five local authorities are not currently planning on delivering a Housing First programme due to scale or they have an alternative support programme in place.

This monitoring report captures Housing First tenancies which have begun across all 25 local authorities who are currently delivering Housing First.

Tenancies

97 new Housing First tenancies started across 20 local authorities between 1 July and 30 September 2022. An additional tenancy began between April 2021 and June 2022, which had not been previously captured in this monitoring framework. This brings the total number of Housing First tenancies started to 516 between 1 April 2021 and 30 September 2022. All tenants are on a permanent tenancy and are not in temporary accommodation. 30 tenancies have now ended; 41 people have now moved into the ‘step down’ phase; and a further 11 are in the ‘stand down’ phase of Housing First.

