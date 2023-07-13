Housing for displaced Ukrainians

1,168 homes for people fleeing war in Ukraine.

Almost 1,200 long-term homes are being brought back into use for those fleeing the war in Ukraine through an innovative approach.

The Scottish Government’s £50 million Ukraine Longer-Term Resettlement Fund supports Local Authorities and Registered Social Landlords to improve properties that are currently void.

The fund was launched in September 2022 following a successful pilot and has so far provided 14 approved projects with £23 million of grant funding, helping to bring 1,168 homes back into use.

Almost 1,000 Ukrainian people are already living in 450 of these refurbished homes. A further 225 homes have been completed and are in the process of being tenanted.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville announced the latest figures on a visit to see progress at a housing site in Edinburgh.

Ms Somerville said:

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and are determined to do all we can to help those who wish to build their life here in Scotland. “Our innovative £50 million programme provides a vital lifeline for those fleeing the war by providing long-term and secure accommodation through reclaimed empty homes. I am proud that Scotland has been able to play its part and pleased to see us reach and surpass the crucial milestone of 1,000 homes for displaced Ukrainians. “We have been able to house hundreds of families and individuals in safe accommodation so far and we will continue to work closely with councils and housing associations as we build on this excellent progress.”

City of Edinburgh Council Housing, Homelessness, and Fair Work Convener, Councillor Jane Meagher said:

“We are proud to continue our support of displaced Ukrainians, and are committed to assisting those making their new lives here in Edinburgh and beyond. “The £50 million programme to refit currently empty properties is very much welcomed and will make a positive difference to many families. The approximately 100 homes in Edinburgh that will benefit from the programme will initially be used to house displaced Ukrainians, before ultimately being returned to our council housing stock. Without the support of the programme it is unlikely we would have been able to bring these properties back into use for some time. “However, it is important that we remember the scale of the housing challenges our residents currently face, not just in Edinburgh but across Scotland.” “We will continue to work closely with the Scottish Government and our other partners as we move forward.”

Background

In September 2022, following a successful pilot, the Scottish Government launched the £50 million Ukraine Longer-Term Resettlement Fund. The Fund was designed to offer displaced people of Ukraine, settled accommodation for up to three years.

To date, the Scottish Government has provided 14 projects with almost £23 million in grant funding which has helped to bring back almost 1,200 homes. The fund remains open for applications.

The latest published data on the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme including the Scottish Government’s Super Sponsor Scheme. The data shows as at 4 July there were:

24,962 total arrivals into the UK with a sponsor located in Scotland, of which 20,022 have come under the Super Sponsor scheme.

38,304 applications under the Super Sponsor scheme.

32,601 visas issued under the Super Sponsor scheme.