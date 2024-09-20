POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
|Printable version
Housing insecurity in the private rented sector in England: drivers and impacts
This POSTnote outlines the extent and nature of housing insecurity in the private rented sector, and outlines risk factors and impacts on tenants and landlords.
Documents to download
-
‘Housing insecurity in the private rented sector in England: drivers and impacts’ report (594 KB , PDF)
DOI: https://doi.org/10.58248/PN729
The private rented sector (PRS) refers to tenants and their households, who pay rent to a private individual or organisation to legally live in the property as their home. In 2022/23, the PRS comprised 19% of homes in England, representing 4.6 million households.
PRS insecurity is characterised by unaffordability, and linked to wider undersupply of housing and rent inflation outpacing income. Private renters can encounter multiple insecurity issues, including:
- Security of tenure, such as being unaware of rights in fixed term tenancies and feeling obliged to move when they end.
- Affordability, such as difficulty paying rent or spending a large proportion of household income on housing.
- Multiple moves, such as through forced moves due to eviction or intolerable living conditions.
- Property quality, such as living with hazards such as damp, mould, and excessive cold.
- Overcrowding, such as living in properties with fewer bedrooms than the household requires.
Following the general election, the July 2024 King’s Speech included plans for a Renters’ Rights Bill. The Renters’ Rights Bill aims “to give greater rights and protections to people renting their homes, including ending no-fault evictions and reforming grounds for possession”. The bill had its first reading in the Commons on 11 September 2024. Second reading is due on 9 October 2024.
This POSTnote focuses on research evidence for the extent of housing insecurity in the PRS, including how insecurity is related to PRS supply and demand. It also outlines risk factors and impacts on landlords, tenants, and their households.
Our other accompanying POSTnote on Housing insecurity in the private rented sector in England: policy implications (PN 730) outlines current and proposed future legislation, alongside policy opportunities and challenges for addressing housing insecurity in the PRS. This includes evidence-based analysis of issues related to the Renters’ Rights Bill.
Key points
- In 2022/23, the private rented sector (PRS) comprised 19% of homes in England, around 4.6 million households.
- Research indicates a limited supply of affordable PRS homes and increases in tenant demand. England rent prices as a share of disposable income are some of the highest in Europe.
- Evidence suggests that PRS tenants are more likely to live in poor-quality homes and move more often than homeowners or social housing renters. People may experience multiple insecurity issues at the same time, and issues can have a knock-on effect on each other.
- Housing insecurity can increase risk of, and result in, homelessness. It can also negatively impact people’s physical and mental health, employment prospects and ability to form support networks in their local community.
- Demographic and socioeconomic factors, and/or changes in life circumstances, may increase the likelihood of people experiencing housing insecurity in the PRS, including PRS households in receipt of housing benefit.
Acknowledgements
POST is grateful to Xavier McNally for researching this briefing, to the Nuffield Foundation for funding his parliamentary fellowship, and to all contributors and reviewers. For further information on this subject, please contact the co-author, Dr Clare Lally.
POSTnotes are based on literature reviews and interviews with a range of stakeholders and are externally peer-reviewed. POST would like to thank interviewees and peer reviewers for kindly giving up their time during the preparation of this briefing, including:
Members of the POST board*
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government*
Department for Work and Pensions*
Nuffield Foundation*
Dr Amy Clair, University of Adelaide, and University of Essex*
Josh Davies, Nationwide Foundation*
Tom Darling, Renters Reform Coalition
Hannah Fairbrother, University of Sheffield*
Ken Gibb, UK Collaborative Centre for Housing Evidence
Thomas Grounds, Grainger PLC*
Emma Hock, University of Sheffield*
Matt Hutchinson, SpareRoom
Jenny Lamb, Shelter*
Gill Leng, Consultant*
Sam Lister, Chartered Institute of Housing*
Alex Marsh, UK Collaborative Centre for Housing Evidence*
Katie Morris, Durham University*
Julie Rugg, University of York
George Williams, Work Foundation*
Dan Wilson Craw, Generation Rent*
James Wood, National Residential Landlords Association
*denotes people and organisations who acted as external reviewers of the briefing.
Related Links
- PN 730: Housing insecurity in the PRS - policy implications
- Renters' Rights Bill
- Government Guide to the Renters’ Rights Bill
Documents to download
-
‘Housing insecurity in the private rented sector in England: drivers and impacts’ report (594 KB , PDF)
Original article link: https://post.parliament.uk/research-briefings/post-pn-0729/?_gl=1*1f1ses1*_up*MQ..*_ga*MTk0NjAzNjg5Mi4xNzI2NzM5OTMw*_ga_9684J19FT4*MTcyNjczOTkyOS4xLjAuMTcyNjczOTkyOS4wLjAuMA..*_ga_R1S57P8GYR*MTcyNjczOTkzMC4xLjAuMTcyNjczOTkzMC4wLjAuMA..
|Academic Fellowships
|Upcoming work
|POST Publications
|
Latest News from
POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
Biodiversity net gain03/09/2024 11:05:00
This POSTnote outlines the mandatory biodiversity net gain policy introduced in England in 2024 and the risks and challenges for delivering its objectives.
Trust in News Providers29/08/2024 14:15:00
This POSTnote examines trends and patterns in trust in news providers, factors associated with trust, and areas for consideration in the debate about how to improve trust.
Enhanced rock weathering: Potential UK greenhouse gas removal16/08/2024 13:25:00
This POSTnote outlines the benefits and challenges of using enhanced rock weathering as a GGR approach for addressing emissions from UK hard-to-abate sectors.
Digital disengagement and impacts on exclusion06/08/2024 15:20:00
This briefing outlines motivational reasons for not being online or using digital devices, and how this can contribute to digital exclusion and other forms of inequality.
Public Health Impacts of Heat24/05/2024 13:20:00
This POSTnote summarises the effects of heat on public health. It describes risk factors that make some people more likely to experience health impacts, outlines current policies and stakeholder perspectives.
Mental Health Act reform – impacts on autistic people and people with a learning disability07/05/2024 11:05:00
A POSTnote summarising proposed reforms to the Mental Health Act 1983, including research evidence and stakeholder views on the impacts on autistic people and people with a learning disability.
Supply of semiconductor chips02/05/2024 14:05:00
This POSTnote outlines applications of semiconductor chips. It gives an overview of the supply chain, the UK’s semiconductor industry, vulnerabilities to the supply chain and policy considerations for improving supply chain resilience.
Social and psychological implications of fraud30/04/2024 13:05:00
This POSTnote outlines the social and psychological factors affecting risk and impact of fraud against individuals, and policy implications for victim support and prevention.