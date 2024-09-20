Housing insecurity in the private rented sector in England: drivers and impacts

This POSTnote outlines the extent and nature of housing insecurity in the private rented sector, and outlines risk factors and impacts on tenants and landlords.

DOI: https://doi.org/10.58248/PN729

The private rented sector (PRS) refers to tenants and their households, who pay rent to a private individual or organisation to legally live in the property as their home. In 2022/23, the PRS comprised 19% of homes in England, representing 4.6 million households.

PRS insecurity is characterised by unaffordability, and linked to wider undersupply of housing and rent inflation outpacing income. Private renters can encounter multiple insecurity issues, including:

Security of tenure, such as being unaware of rights in fixed term tenancies and feeling obliged to move when they end.

Affordability, such as difficulty paying rent or spending a large proportion of household income on housing.

Multiple moves, such as through forced moves due to eviction or intolerable living conditions.

Property quality, such as living with hazards such as damp, mould, and excessive cold.

Overcrowding, such as living in properties with fewer bedrooms than the household requires.

Following the general election, the July 2024 King’s Speech included plans for a Renters’ Rights Bill. The Renters’ Rights Bill aims “to give greater rights and protections to people renting their homes, including ending no-fault evictions and reforming grounds for possession”. The bill had its first reading in the Commons on 11 September 2024. Second reading is due on 9 October 2024.

This POSTnote focuses on research evidence for the extent of housing insecurity in the PRS, including how insecurity is related to PRS supply and demand. It also outlines risk factors and impacts on landlords, tenants, and their households.

Our other accompanying POSTnote on Housing insecurity in the private rented sector in England: policy implications (PN 730) outlines current and proposed future legislation, alongside policy opportunities and challenges for addressing housing insecurity in the PRS. This includes evidence-based analysis of issues related to the Renters’ Rights Bill.

Key points

In 2022/23, the private rented sector (PRS) comprised 19% of homes in England, around 4.6 million households.

Research indicates a limited supply of affordable PRS homes and increases in tenant demand. England rent prices as a share of disposable income are some of the highest in Europe.

Evidence suggests that PRS tenants are more likely to live in poor-quality homes and move more often than homeowners or social housing renters. People may experience multiple insecurity issues at the same time, and issues can have a knock-on effect on each other.

Housing insecurity can increase risk of, and result in, homelessness. It can also negatively impact people’s physical and mental health, employment prospects and ability to form support networks in their local community.

Demographic and socioeconomic factors, and/or changes in life circumstances, may increase the likelihood of people experiencing housing insecurity in the PRS, including PRS households in receipt of housing benefit.

