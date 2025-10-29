Housing measures introduced to protect poultry and other captive birds

UK Chief Veterinary Officer puts in place mandatory housing for poultry in north, central and east of England

In response to increased findings of highly pathogenic avian influenza (commonly known as bird flu) in wild birds and new cases in poultry and kept birds, coupled with heightened risk levels, an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone with housing measures is being introduced for north, central and parts of east of England to mitigate the risk of further outbreaks of the disease.

The affected counties and unitary authorities include Cheshire, Cumbria, Derbyshire, Durham, East Riding of Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Merseyside, Norfolk, North Yorkshire, Northumberland, Nottinghamshire, Rutland, Shropshire, South Yorkshire, Staffordshire, Suffolk, Tyne & Wear, West Yorkshire.

The measures do not apply to hobby keepers, only to keepers who have more than 50 birds, and those that sell or give away eggs or poultry products due to the increased biosecurity risk that comes with trading these products such as vehicle movements. These keepers must keep their birds housed to protect them from bird flu.

The declaration will take effect from 00:01 on 30 October 2025. Bird keepers are advised to check if they are in a bird flu disease zone on this map and read further advice on how to comply with the requirements. Keepers are encouraged to take action to prevent bird flu and stop it spreading and be vigilant for signs of disease and report it to keep birds safe.

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) also remains in force across the entirety of Great Britain to mitigate the risk of outbreaks of the disease. This requires taking enhanced biosecurity measures such as reporting of changes in egg production, mandatory record keeping, disinfecting footwear, and cleansing & disinfecting housing and concrete walkways on a continuous basis

The AIPZ measures apply to all bird keepers whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock and are essential to protecting flocks from avian influenza. Keepers in the areas with housing measures need to be additionally vigilant to the requirements of the AIPZ.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said:

Avian influenza can be devastating for poultry farmers and cause serious welfare issues for the birds in their care. The risk of avian flu is seasonally very high which is why we are introducing these measures to help protect livelihoods and animal welfare. There is an increasing number of avian influenza cases on commercial farms and in backyard flocks across various counties across England. Prompt action to try and prevent the further spread of disease is now necessary and I would urge bird keepers to comply with the new housing measures. Bird keepers should be vigilant to any signs of disease, while continuing to exercise robust biosecurity measures and ensure you report suspected disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Richard Griffiths, British Poultry Council (BPC) Chief Executive, said:

The winter period brings a heightened risk of avian influenza to poultry. With cases rising in wild and kept poultry across the country, strong action is needed, so BPC welcomes the announcement by Defra of a regional housing order across parts of England. Vigilance remains key: all bird keepers must comply with mandatory biosecurity measures to protect their flocks and prevent the spread of this devastating disease. Defra must continue to monitor the situation closely and stand ready to extend the housing order if the risk increases.

Nick Allen, CEO of the British Egg Industry Council said:

The British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) fully supports the introduction of a regional housing order for all poultry and captive birds, following the increased risk of avian influenza. This precautionary measure is vital to safeguard the health and welfare of laying hens, alongside the robust biosecurity measures that farms have in place during this period.

All bird keepers in England whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock must:

keep feed and bedding inside

cleanse and disinfect clothing, footwear, equipment and vehicles before and after contact with poultry and captive birds– if practical, use disposable protective clothing

reduce the movement of people, vehicles or equipment to and from areas where poultry and captive birds are kept, to minimise contamination from manure, slurry and other products

carry out effective vermin control in any areas where poultry and captive birds are kept

thoroughly cleanse and disinfect housing and concrete walkways on a continuous basis

keep fresh disinfectant at the right concentration at all farm and poultry housing entry and exit points

make your premises unattractive to wild birds (e.g. use bird scarers, foils or streamers)

In addition, the housing measures mean bird keepers in the affected area must:

house all poultry and captive birds if you own more than 50 (except in specific circumstances e.g. zoo birds) or if you sell or give eggs away

The current risk to human health remains very low and properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat. UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) remain vigilant for any evidence of changing levels of risk and are keeping this under constant review.

The Housing Order and AIPZ will be in place until further notice. It will be kept under regular review as part of the government’s work to monitor and manage the risks of avian influenza.