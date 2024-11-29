Housing (Scotland) Bill passes stage 1

Strengthening tenants’ rights and preventing homelessness.

Legislation to strengthen tenants’ rights and prevent homelessness has passed stage 1 in the Scottish Parliament.

The Housing (Scotland) Bill aims to tackle poverty across Scotland by improving the renting experience for tenants, through a range of new rights and a system of rent controls, in a way that maintains investment.

The Bill will also place a stronger emphasis on homelessness prevention based on better coordination across services and providing support earlier.

Housing Minister Paul McLennan yesterday said:

“The Housing (Scotland) Bill will play an important role in helping to tackle poverty by keeping rents affordable and ensuring people can stay in their homes. “Ensuring everyone has the right to a safe and stable home is essential to the Scottish Government’s priority of ending child poverty and the Bill will play a role in reaching that goal. “Scotland has led the way in protecting tenants and providing rights for homeless people. The Housing (Scotland) Bill aims to create a rental system that improves the rights of tenants while maintaining investment and provides greater support for people threatened with homelessness. “I am pleased Parliament has supported the general principles of the legislation, especially on our proposals for a system of rent controls that keep costs lower for tenants.”

Background

