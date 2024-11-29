Scottish Government
|Printable version
Housing (Scotland) Bill passes stage 1
Strengthening tenants’ rights and preventing homelessness.
Legislation to strengthen tenants’ rights and prevent homelessness has passed stage 1 in the Scottish Parliament.
The Housing (Scotland) Bill aims to tackle poverty across Scotland by improving the renting experience for tenants, through a range of new rights and a system of rent controls, in a way that maintains investment.
The Bill will also place a stronger emphasis on homelessness prevention based on better coordination across services and providing support earlier.
Housing Minister Paul McLennan yesterday said:
“The Housing (Scotland) Bill will play an important role in helping to tackle poverty by keeping rents affordable and ensuring people can stay in their homes.
“Ensuring everyone has the right to a safe and stable home is essential to the Scottish Government’s priority of ending child poverty and the Bill will play a role in reaching that goal.
“Scotland has led the way in protecting tenants and providing rights for homeless people. The Housing (Scotland) Bill aims to create a rental system that improves the rights of tenants while maintaining investment and provides greater support for people threatened with homelessness.
“I am pleased Parliament has supported the general principles of the legislation, especially on our proposals for a system of rent controls that keep costs lower for tenants.”
Background
Housing (Scotland) Bill | Scottish Parliament Website
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/housing-scotland-bill-passes-stage-1/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Scotland’s Rural Economy29/11/2024 15:05:00
Ministers call for increased agriculture and marine funding.
Support for pensioners with energy costs29/11/2024 12:15:00
The Scottish Government will provide universal support through the introduction of Pension Age Winter Heating Payments next year ensuring a payment for every pensioner household in winter 2025-26.
Government launches Tree Planting Taskforce to oversee planting of millions of trees across our four nations28/11/2024 17:29:00
The Taskforce will strengthen collaborative working across the UK to improve tree planting and ensure the long-term survival of woodland.
Prisoners (Early Release) (Scotland) Bill passed28/11/2024 12:10:00
Legislation to reduce rising prison population.
Government “from the ground up” – First Minister28/11/2024 11:10:00
Vision for progress in St Andrew’s Day address ahead of 2025-26 Budget.
Monthly GDP Estimates for September28/11/2024 10:10:00
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.
Supporting sustainable investment in Scotland27/11/2024 16:05:00
Deputy First Minister outlines steps towards financing a green future.