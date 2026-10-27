Housing Statistics for Scotland, 2025-26

An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

Housing tenure in 2025

Estimates of housing stock by housing

As of 31 March 2025, Scotland had an estimated 2.75 million homes. Most homes (60%) were owner-occupied. Around 23% were social rented, 13% were private rented or occupied rent-free and the remaining 4% were vacant properties or second homes.

Between April 2025 and March 2026, a further 18,028 new homes were added to Scotland's housing stock, 8% fewer than the previous year and the lowest since 2014-15 (excluding the COVID-19 period).

Characteristics of people living in homes by housing tenure (Scottish Household Survey (SHS))

Owner-occupied households tend to have older residents. Almost half (47%) of owner-occupied households had a highest-income aged 60 or over, compared with 12% in the private rented sector and 37% in the social rented sector.

Private rented households were more ethnically diverse. Around 11% of adults in private rented households were from a minority ethnic group, compared with 2% of adults in owner-occupied households, and 5% in social housing.

Long-term health conditions were more common in social rented households. Over half (61%) of social rented households reported that at least one household member had a long-term physical or mental health condition or illness, compared with 26% of private rented households, and 34% in owner-occupied households.

Managing financially by housing tenure (SHS)

More households may face moves because of housing costs in the private rented sector. Around 12% of private rented households say they may have to move because of housing costs, compared to 3% in the owner-occupied sector and 5% of social rented households.

Social housing managed by local authorities as of March 2026

Local authority housing stock

Local authorities managed around 329,788 homes as of March 2026, accounting for 52% of Scotland's social housing stock.

There were 10,253 vacant council homes as of March 2026, an increase of 4% compared to the previous year. This includes stock that will be demolished or cannot be currently let as it needs modernisation.

Almost half (49%) of vacant homes were normal lettings stock. These are typically homes that become empty between tenancies and are being prepared for new occupants; 69% of these homes were vacant for less than 6 months. Other vacant properties included, 23% undergoing modernisation, 16% awaiting demolition, 7% temporary accommodation for homeless households and 4% located in low demand areas.

Local authority housing allocations and demand

Local authorities made 22,843 permanent lettings during 2025-26, down 14% on the previous year. Half (51%) of these were made to homeless households, 25% went to applicants on waiting lists and 22% to existing tenants transferring homes.

Compared with the previous year, waiting list numbers in 2025-26 increased in nine of the 26 local authorities that own housing stock, decreased in 14, and remained relatively stable in three. This data does not capture everyone who might be on a waiting list for social housing, as it does not include people who are only on a waiting list for homes owned by housing associations.

Local authority housing evictions

Local authorities issued 16,104 notices to begin eviction proceedings in 2025-26, a similar level to the previous year and 34% lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 646 completed evictions or tenant abandonments in 2025-26, of which 94% were linked to rent arrears. This is 4% lower than 2024-25 and 44% lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supported housing owned by local authorities

Local authorities have 19,963 supported homes for older people and 29,413 for people with physical disabilities. Provision has increased by 18% over the last decade.

Background

This statistical release summarises the estimated housing stock by tenure data as well as information on the management of social housing owned local authorities. It has been shortened to key points only to balance timeliness and delivery of other priority housing statistics.

To add further context to the housing stock by tenure estimates we have also included information on the characteristics of households broken down by housing tenure, from the Scottish Household Survey. These statistics have not been assessed as accredited official statistics by the Office for Statistics Regulation.

Commentary on more recent data on house building completions as well as house building starts and approvals can be found in the housing statistics quarterly update publications.

Housing: Statistics – gov.scot

Background information including Excel tables and explanatory information on data sources and quality can be found in the Housing Statistics webpages.

Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.