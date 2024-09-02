Ofcom
How accurate are Twitch’s new content classification labels?
Content creators on Twitch are labelling mature content much more accurately after the platform changed its content classification guidelines in June 2023, according to an evaluation of the measure by Ofcom.
Content creators must now apply content classification labels to tell viewers if the stream they are about to watch contains certain mature themes. These more granular labels may help viewers make informed choices about the content they watch.
Streams need to have a content classification label applied if they contain themes related to: Mature-Rated Games; Sexual Themes; Drugs, Intoxication, or Excessive Tobacco Use; Violent and Graphic Depictions; Significant Profanity or Vulgarity; or Gambling. If streamers fail to accurately label their streams they are penalised.
To understand what impact these new changes had on the behaviour of content creators and experience of viewers on Twitch, we have collected and analysed data from more than 3 million streams between March and December 2023.
Improved labelling accuracy
Our evaluation found that content labelling accuracy increased substantially following the changes to the content classification labels. We also saw a decrease in mislabelling of streams as mature. Our analysis established a causal link between the rule changes and an increase in creators accurately labelling mature content as mature.
Before the changes were implemented, our analysis suggests that less than half (48%) of mature gaming streams were accurately labelled, and just two thirds (65%) of gambling streams were accurately labelled as mature. Other areas had higher accuracy rates – sexual themes (85%), drugs, intoxication or excessive tobacco use (82%) and violent and graphic depictions (86%) – but no genre of stream was 100% accurate.
Our report also shows that the new rules have not materially altered the type of content produced by creators, and the number of views of mature streams has not substantially changed.
Better protections for children
As the regulator for the video-sharing platforms (VSPs) and Online Safety regimes, it is important that Ofcom evaluates safety measures deployed by platforms to understand their impact and effectiveness in improving online safety. This research both advances our understanding of safety measures and their efficacy, and builds our skills and knowledge on using platform Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to collect data to inform research.
Before the Online Safety Act comes into force, VSPs established in the UK, like Twitch, are required to take appropriate measures to prevent under-18s from accessing pornography and other harmful material, under existing regulations. We will continue to monitor Twitch to ensure that under-18s remain better protected.
Once the VSP regime is repealed by the UK Government, platforms will have to comply with a broader set of duties under the new online safety regime.
