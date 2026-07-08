How accurate was the Met Office forecast during a record-laden spring?

A late-May heatwave may have stolen the weather headlines for Spring 2026, but just how did the weather forecast develop through the season?

May saw daily temperature records set, with 35.1C the new highest figure for the month, set at Kew Gardens. The late-season warmth helped the UK see its third warmest spring on record.

Such was the notable nature of the spring heat, it’s easy to forget that the season also presented other challenges, with Storm Dave being the UK’s most severe April windstorm since storm naming was introduced in 2015.

So, how exactly did the forecast develop through the season (March, April, May), and was the Met Office accurate? Here, we crunch the numbers to find out.

How accurate were the Met Office’s Spring 2026 forecasts?

Met Office forecast accuracy is routinely assessed in a wide variety of ways of ways, but the below figures are informed by forecast verification at around 120 sites around the UK, giving geographical spread across the UK.

Temperature forecasts are deemed to be ‘accurate’ if they’re correct within 2°C of the verifying observation.

1-day maximum temperature forecasts through meteorological spring were 95% accurate, with 77% accuracy at the 5-day range. This element of the forecast is particularly important given the interest in record-breaking temperatures late in the season.

For minimum temperatures, the 1-day forecast was 86% accurate, with this dropping to 59% at the 5-day range.

Wind speed is assessed as accurate if it’s within five knots of the verifying observation and comes into sharp focus during the stormy winter season.

90% of 1-day wind speed forecasts in the season were accurate, with this remaining as high as 81% at the 5-day range.

Wind direction is deemed as accurate if it’s within one compass point on a 16-point compass (22.5 degrees).

Forecasts for this element were 89% accurate at the 1-day range, dropping back to 63% at the 5-day range.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Will Lang reflected on the season’s forecast accuracy. He said: “We know from our long-term analysis that headline accuracy can be more challenging as we move through spring and towards summer, but we’ve retained our impressive performance well in spring, with the maximum temperature figures particularly notable given the record-breaking heat late in the season.”

Spring’s forecasting skill was underlined by the launch of the Met Office’s most significant scientific upgrade in more than three years, which launched in February.

RNLI Water Safety Manager Sam Hughes yesterday said:

“Reliable weather forecasts are vital for the RNLI, helping the charity to predict volume and nature of demand for its volunteer lifeboat crews and lifeguards, so they can prepare accordingly to help keep people safe. “As well as helping our frontline lifesavers, accurate forecasting allows the RNLI to identify periods when those visiting the coast may be at increased risk – for example during stormy conditions or heatwaves – allowing us to share timely and appropriate safety advice, tailored to the conditions, to help save more lives at sea.”

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