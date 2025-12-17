Chatham House
How an AI bubble bursting could erode US tech dominance and accelerate China's rise
EXPERT COMMENT
There are growing concerns that the AI sector may be overvalued. If an AI bubble does burst, China could benefit in the long term.
After years of explosive growth, experts are now pointing to potential cracks in AI’s foundation.
Astronomical industry valuations, vast levels of investment and a promise of exponential progress have driven the AI sector to the heart of the US economy and helped send the stock prices of technology companies soaring.
But in recent months, voices from within the technology and finance sectors have suggested that we could currently be in an AI bubble.
OpenAI’s CEO has warned that currently ‘investors as a whole are overexcited about AI’ and the head of Alphabet recently acknowledged ‘elements of irrationality’ in the sector, while both backing AI’s long-term transformative potential. The Bank of England warned of a ‘sharp correction’ in the value of major tech companies, with the IMF comparing today’s valuation levels to the bullishness over internet companies that resulted in the 2000 dot-com crash.
These concerns signal a fundamental shift in the AI landscape, one with potentially profound implications for global technology competition and AI adoption. To understand these potential implications, we need to think beyond market correction and consider how an AI bubble burst could reshape the industry as players shift positions and adopt new strategies.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/12/how-ai-bubble-bursting-could-erode-us-tech-dominance-and-accelerate-chinas-rise
