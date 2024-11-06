How APM is supporting the projects transforming Saudi Arabia

The first Thursday in November is International Project Management Day. To celebrate, APM is looking at projects making a difference around the world and the people delivering them. Saudi Arabia’s evolving project landscape is helping the country diversify its economy and boost social mobility. A delegation from APM visited recently to engage with the project community there, to help more projects succeed.

Association for Project Management (APM) held its first ever event in Saudi Arabia, as part of the organisation’s ongoing drive to support projects and programmes internationally.

The event, delivered in partnership with the Institute of Civil Engineers, was held as part of a five-day visit to the country, during which members of the APM team met with Corporate Partners, government officials and project leaders. It took place in the historic city of Diriyah, the location of the $17bn Diriyah Gate heritage and tourism development project.

The journey also saw APM representatives discuss knowledge-sharing to aid the creation of future project leaders, and meet with Corporate Partner organisations who are leading the delivery of projects and programmes. The delegation was assisted by Dr Mark Reeson ChPP, RPP, FAPM, the Head of Project Excellence for the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

Marcus Pathan, APM’s Senior International Business Development Manager, was part of the delegation. He said: “Government and project representatives we met really wanted us to understand the size and scope of projects taking place out there. They also feel there is a knowledge gap and competence gap, which they want APM to bridge through our qualifications and Chartered Project Professional status.”

Saudi Arabia’s population is becoming increasingly diverse thanks to many foreign nationals taking up residence there. Currently, 42% of the country’s population were born in another country. It is also a very young population - 63% of Saudis are below the age of 30. To keep up with this growing, vibrant population, the country is investing in a wide variety of projects in industry, tourism and public services.

“The visit showed us how much the country has changed and evolved, but also it showed us the scale and diversity of the things they’re trying to achieve, said Marcus. “The infrastructure projects are the ones making headlines, but there’s also a lot happening around education and health.

“There are clearly huge opportunities there for the project profession. But the type of projects the country is working on, the speed they’re working at and the volume of the workforce means there is also a lot to learn. We want to be there, to be able to share our knowledge with the profession.”

Read more about APM’s new pathway to chartered status.