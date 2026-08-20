How archives across England are sharing different sides of America’s Independence story (part two)

In his second blog this August, Joseph Kelly looks at two more archive services marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Earlier this year, the government launched its new vision for archives, declaring that archives should be valued and preserved as a source of inspiration for everyone. Working as part of The National Archives’ sector leadership team, my role is to help ensure that all archives across England are supported and championed.

To coincide with The National Archives’ Revolution 250 exhibition, I wanted to shine a spotlight on services that are also marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence through public programming.

In my first blog, I explored the work of West Sussex Record Office and Alnwick Castle in Northumberland. Here, my focus will be on the University of Nottingham and the American Museum & Gardens in Bath.

Click here for the full press release