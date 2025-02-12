How are we tackling crime in your local area?

We are delivering 13,000 police officers, special constables and PCSOs across the country, including a named, contactable officer in your area.

Our mission to keep your streets safe

We’re putting police officers back on the beat to prevent crime and help communities.

Our milestone for safer streets is to deliver 13,000 additional police officers, PCSOs and special constables into neighbourhood policing roles.

This means a named, contactable officer in every community to respond to local issues. You can also have your say on the police’s priorities for your area.

Visible policing is one of the best ways to prevent crime and make your streets safer.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 999 and ask for the police

How you can report non-emergencies

Report crimes online or by calling 101 if they are not an emergency.

You can also call 101 to give information to the police or make an enquiry.

If you live in Scotland you can search by postcode to find and contact your local policing team.

If you have a hearing or speech impairment, use our textphone service on 18001 101.

Asking us for an update or need to update a report?

You can contact some police forces online to get an update or add something to a report: find out if you can do it online.

Crimestoppers

If a crime has been committed, you can report it anonymously to Crimestoppers.

If you’re not sure who to contact

Use the Act Now! Guide to help you decide who you should report the problem to.

How to deal with anti-social behaviour

Anti-social behaviour could include:

vandalism

graffiti

dumped rubbish

rowdy neighbours

abandoned cars

persistent dog barking

alcohol related nuisance

You can report anti-social behaviour through:

Police

Call 101 to report a non-emergency incident to the police. You can also report anti-social behaviour on the Police.UK website.

Report anti-social behaviour at Police.UK.

Local council

Check your local council’s website to find out what types of anti-social behaviour you can report.

Find your local council.

Your housing provider – council or housing association tenants

If you or your neighbours are having problems in your building, report it to your council or housing association.

Your housing provider should have told you how to report anti-social behaviour. If not, call them and ask to speak to their anti-social behaviour team.

Your housing provider – private tenants

If the anti-social behaviour is caused by someone with whom you are sharing a house in a private tenancy, report this to your landlord.

Request an anti-social behaviour case review

If you are a victim of persistent anti-social behaviour, you can request an anti-social behaviour case review. This was formerly known as a community trigger.

The review allows agencies, including the police, local authorities and housing providers, to:

share information about the case

review what action has been taken

decide whether there are more actions that can be taken

Find out how to apply for an anti-social behaviour case review in your area from your local police force or local council website.

Find your local police force.

Find your local council.

Get support and advice

These organisations can give advice on anti-social behaviour in England and Wales:

ASB Help

Victim Support

Victim Support in Wales

Our Watch