Friday 22 Jul 2022 @ 11:15
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
Printable version

How artificial intelligence could revolutionise work at Sellafield

Blog posted by: , 20 July 2022 – Categories: Innovation/savings.

We talk about robots a lot at Sellafield – the way they are revolutionising what we do and how we do it, which in turn is helping us create a clean and safe environment for future generations.

Mel Willis a robotics project engineer, who works in our robotics and artificial intelligence team, tells us how it’s the other side of her team’s work – the introduction and development of artificial intelligence (AI) – that could bring the bigger changes.

Mel explains:

Imagine a world where old-but-important paper files are scanned and collated – and become fully searchable. Where our facilities are automatically checked for corrosion or degradation. Where every photo we take is checked and given a security marking dependant on its content.

It's these pieces of work, and a thousand others, which AI systems could help us achieve, either in whole or partly. It could free our people up to do other work, speeding up jobs, delivering value for money – and even keep them out of harm’s way.

Our robotics and AI capability is developing our strategy for artificial intelligence. We recently took part in a workshop organised by the Nuclear Institute, bringing together AI work from across the nuclear industry.

From left to right – Iain Darby from Dounreay, Dan Garbutt from Magnox, Mel Willis and Andy Cooney from Sellafield Ltd

We want it to be ‘business as usual’. It’s the next step – we’ve seen our robotics work bring in AI but there’s so much more it can do.

For most people, AI is part of their lives – including the personal lives of our workforce. From how you find photos on your phone to what you watch on Netflix, it’s all around us.

But of course, allowing AI systems to make decisions on a nuclear site is a world away from tagging faces in photos on your phone. Which is why workshops like the one we attended are so important. Hearing what’s on offer and working with partners is vital as we figure out how we can bring AI into nuclear applications.

We’ve identified 15 areas where we could use AI, ranging from chemistry in our facilities to sorting images from our drones. A lot of them are about saving human time. And of course, most of it isn’t new – it’s just new to nuclear.

You may also be interested in:

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/nuclear-decommissioning-authority

Original article link: https://nda.blog.gov.uk/how-artificial-intelligence-could-revolutionise-work-at-sellafield/

Share this article
Cleaning up the
UK’s nuclear legacy
What we do News Publications
Get involved Suppliers Contact us
Our purpose is to keep
Sellafield safe and secure
Progress and priorities Sellafield Magazine
Environment and safety reports

Latest News from
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority

Annual Report and Accounts 2021 to 2022

15/07/2022 14:15:00

Blog posted by: David Peattie – NDA CEO, 14 July 2022 – Categories: Mission delivery.

Magnox Reprocessing plant achieves final milestone

27/06/2022 16:15:00

One of the UK’s most iconic nuclear plants has completed a key last job before operations end next month.

Abbie Evans, Nuclear Waste Services, discusses why workplace inclusion is important for LGBT+ employees

24/06/2022 14:15:00

Blog posted by: NDA group, 22 June 2022 – Categories: diversity.

Ross Donnan, Nuclear Transport Solutions, talks about why Pride Month is still so important today

16/06/2022 16:15:00

Blog posted by: NDA group, 16 June 2022 – Categories: diversity.

Sand Owsnett, NDA group LGBT+ Network Co-Chair, talks about their experience as non-binary

10/06/2022 14:15:00

Blog posted by: NDA group, 09 June 2022 – Categories: diversity.

First waste removed from old nuclear Sellafield store

10/06/2022 10:33:00

The first batch of waste has been safely removed from one of the most hazardous buildings on the Sellafield site, the Magnox Swarf Storage Silo.

A new initiative takes volunteering to a new level

06/06/2022 11:38:00

Blog posted by: Jenni Midgley, 30 May 2022 – Categories: Skills, Socio-economic, Uncategorized.

Joint collaboration to support potential future development at Trawsfynydd

23/05/2022 11:22:00

Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and Cwmni Egino working together on future of Wales nuclear site.

This is Me in the nuclear industry 2022

10/05/2022 16:15:00

Employees from across the NDA group have shared their personal stories as part of a national campaign to end the stigma associated with mental health issues.

Keep Your Data Private, Anywhere. Prevent unauthorised viewing with privacy screen filters from Kensington