How brand power can unlock potential for projects that benefit society

Project professionals who want to do more to benefit society may find that working with well-known brands presents opportunities for doing so. Whether the brand in question is an employer, a client or a corporate partner, brand recognition can open doors for new ways to help people and support communities.

Leveraging brand power for social benefit is one of the themes at the upcoming APM North West Branch conference, ‘the Power of Creativity in Projects’. Tim Dwyer from the LFC Foundation, the official charity of Liverpool Football Club, will be speaking about how the Foundation impacts deprived communities and unlocks potential by connecting with marginalised groups in a way other organisations can’t, through the power of the Liverpool FC brand.

The LFC Foundation works in areas of high need and deprivation across the Liverpool region and internationally, with programmes in the USA, Tanzania and India. Its programmes cover areas including health and wellbeing, sport and physical activity, education and life skills, employability, youth intervention, and more. In the past five years, the charity has supported 175,000 people. Its target for the next five years is to reach half-a-million.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Tim, who is Employability Programme Coordinator at the LFC Foundation, said that being aligned with a well-known brand can ‘open doors’ for opportunities for project professionals who are looking for ways to deliver more social benefits through their work.

He said: “In our case, we don’t claim any government money. [The LFC Foundation] is funded by commercial partners who are keen to work with the club. We also get sponsorship from the Premier League and receive private donations.

“That gives us a lot of freedom. However, my experience of working for the LFC Foundation is that it isn’t a numbers game. I’m a Liverpool fan and when I see the work the Foundation does on a daily basis, I really do feel part of something special.”

Powering social benefit

Tim offered the following advice for project professionals who want to leverage the power of a well-known brand to deliver social benefit:

Before pitching, make sure your idea aligns with the brand’s values and mission.

Start small and scale-up. Look for pilot projects that you could support.

Identify your stakeholders. Aside from people who work for the brand itself, stakeholders might include local government, volunteers or end-recipients of the intended social benefit.

Use data in your pitch, but also storytelling to make it more impactful. Communicate clearly who will benefit from your proposal, and what that benefit is likely to be.

Consider working with more than one brand. If the brand you are working with is very well known (nationally, globally, or in the local community), that name recognition might create opportunities to attract other partners.

Bear in mind that working with a well-known brand brings responsibility, as well as opportunity. Steps should be taken to identify and manage any potential risk to the brand’s reputation.

“Ultimately, it’s about being authentic. Authenticity is a must,” said Tim. “Sometimes individuals or communities can have a certain level of scepticism about being offered support. People don’t want to be patronised, or be made to feel like they can’t do anything themselves.

“When it’s done right, you really do feel that you’re a part of it and you’re able to help people that need help the most.”

APM’s North West Network conference, the Power of Creativity in Projects, takes place on 1 May 2025 at The Innside Hotel, Liverpool. The event will showcase creative thinking and innovation in project, programme and portfolio management, and highlight the emerging practices that are helping the profession as it continues to mature and expand into new business sectors. You can read more about the event and register your place here.

You can read more about the LFC Foundation’s work on their website.