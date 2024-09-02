UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
How can education meet the demands of our changing world?
Think pieces by Professors Arthur Chapman, Michael Young, Lynn Ang and Dominic Wyse share their insights on curriculum theory and design in “Curriculum in a Changing World,” published last week by the British Educational Research Association (BERA).
Tony Slade for UCL.
The collection features 50 essays exploring approaches to the curriculum, analysing various changes in educational methods through both a historical and contemporary lens.
Composed by influential curriculum innovators and experts across primary, secondary and higher education in the UK, the book illustrates how education has evolved over time. It contains insights into curriculum implementation across formal and informal educational settings, such as universities, schools and colleges.
Academics based at IOE, UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society composed pieces on the following topics:
- Discipline and perish? Knowing and the aims of school history - Arthur Chapman
- The curriculum and the question of knowledge - Michael Young
- Tackling inequality in education and the early years especially for the most disadvantaged children - Lynn Ang
- National curricula and the use and misuse of research evidence - Dominic Wyse
Other essays explore issues of equality, diversity and inclusion; government policies; teacher education; and what curriculum design could look like in the future amidst the rise of technological and environmental change.
The book aims to provide valuable insights for educators, policymakers and researchers, and all those interested in education policy and design.
It was published to mark BERA’s 50th anniversary and celebrate the study of theoretical, innovative and practical elements of curriculum.
